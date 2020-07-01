SECTIONS
Finally: Spring (or is it summer?) training resumes, Opening Day three weeks away

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published July 1, 2020 at 6:20am
In a normal year, attending spring training would mean traveling to Florida or Arizona, heading over to the spring training complex of your favorite team and getting amazingly close to the players as they work out across multiple fields under the long-overdue feeling of the February sunshine.

You’d send photos to your friends back home who are still trudging through snow every day. And while they’re cursing you for being in the warmth and the sunshine, they’re also grateful that you’re allowing them some sort of connection to baseball after so many months of shivering and waiting.

In a normal year, we’d be hitting the halfway point of the regular season right about now. We’d be getting ready for the announcements of who made the All Star Team. We, Tigers fans, would hope to be doing well enough that the team might actually considering hanging on to its best players at the trade deadline that would now be a month away. Or, if we do trade them, that we’d get some serious prospects in return.

By now my family and I would probably have made it to 15-or-so Tiger games, and we’d finally be past the point in the season when you have to think about bringing a jacket to the games – even the ones that go late into the night. There would be fireworks at the conclusion of the Friday and Saturday night games, and we’d once again be lamenting that the food options at the ballpark aren’t as healthy as the team tries to tell you they are.

Then again, the basic hot dogs are still the best, so who cares?

That would be a normal year.

In 2020, the year when everything is wrong, spring training starts (or should I say resumes?) today. July 1. And it’s not in Arizona or Florida (unless you play for the Marlins, Rays or Diamondbacks, of course). It’s at each team’s home ballpark. For most teams, a process that usually takes seven weeks and is spread across six-to-seven fields has to be accomplished in three weeks, on one field.

It did just occur to me that, after I pick up my daughter for lunch today, we’ll be going right by Comerica Park. Hmmmmm.

And so we commence the final preparations for this bizarre season, in which teams will play only 60 games instead of the normal 162, and in which no fans will be permitted to attend the games – at least at the start. With the way the coronavirus case numbers have been heading in recent days, I’m having a hard time feeling optimistic this is going to change before this stunningly brief season is over.

Are you ready for baseball to return?

But I’m like Fox Mulder. I want to believe.

So what should we expect from this crazy season? The Yankees appear stacked with Garrett Cole added to their starting rotation. The Dodgers appear stacked with Mookie Betts added to the lineup. The Blue Jays’ young talent is up-and-coming. The Twins are coming off a 103-win season and would love to prove to everyone that it wasn’t a fluke – although, obviously, no one is going to win 103 games this year.

The Nationals are the defending world champions, but they lost one of their best players, Anthony Rendon, to free agency. Rendon is now with the Angels, who never do much better than .500 no matter how many superstars they acquire.

But do you have to throw everything out the window in a 60-game season? Even really talented teams can get off to slow starts. In a 162-game season, there’s lots of time to catch up. In a 60-game season, a slow start could bury you.

Even the worst teams can get off to respectable starts. Can someone like me really have hope that the Tigers could start out decent and stay in contention for at least a wild card berth – since the rigors of the long season, which usually expose weak teams eventually, won’t have time to arrive?

You’re damn straight I do!

Some journalist types are casting shade on the whole idea of having a season, calling it a farce and a sham to only play 60 games and claim it’s a legitimate championship season. I would like such people to scramble about 35 eggs and then stick their heads in the resulting mixture.

For two months, we will have baseball to watch on TV. Real, live baseball. Not replays of the 2005 American League Division Series. Live games available on MLB.TV premium for those of us who ante up for such privileges. We’ll have playoffs in October. We’ll have a World Series.

Don’t consider it real? Don’t consider it legitimate? Fine. Feel free to watch Rachel Maddow instead. For the first time in months, we’ve finally got something that brings us back in the direction of the lives we’ve known. I want as much of it as I can get, even if it’s not anywhere near what it would normally be.

I believe that the additions of CJ Cron, Jonathan Schoop and Austin Romine to the Tigers’ lineup will provide the protection a healthy Miguel Cabrera needs to return to his old form. I believe the Tigers’ starting rotation of Boyd, Norris, Nova and Zimmermann could be strengthened tremendously by the return of Michael Fulmer, now recovered from Tommy John surgery.

And I believe my favorite Tiger, JaCoby Jones, will finally come into his own as a hitter.

It will be short. But it could be sweet. There hasn’t been much good about 2020, but how can baseball be bad?

And finally, it’s here.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







