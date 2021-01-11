The First 10 Days of 2021 Have Seen Over 1 Million Abortions Globally

With 2021 barely 10 days old, the world has already witnessed more than 1 million abortions.

That calculation comes from the website Worldometers, which says it bases its calculations on World Health Organization figures, estimating that there are 125,000 abortions every day.

In a note to its data, Worldometers noted that, “In the USA, where nearly half of pregnancies are unintended and four in 10 of these are terminated by abortion, there are over 3,000 abortions per day. Twenty-two percent of all pregnancies in the USA (excluding miscarriages) end in abortion.”

Abortion claimed 42.7 million unborn lives worldwide last year, according to data from Worldometers as reported by Breitbart. That made abortion the leading cause of death worldwide by a wide margin, with cancer the second-biggest killer at 8.2 million. COVID-19’s death toll for the year was about 1.8 million.

And those figures took place with the pro-life Trump administration in Washington.

A Dec. 11 editorial in the National Catholic Register warned that the Biden administration would make expanding abortions domestically and internationally a major part of its agenda.

The editorial noted that President-elect Joe Biden has packed his administration with “pro-abortion extremists.”

“Indeed, it’s clear a central Biden foreign-policy priority will be to revert American engagement with international institutions back to the implacably pro-abortion stance that was the hallmark of the preceding Obama and Clinton Democratic presidencies,” the editorial stated.

The editorial also raised the fear that if Democrats were to achieve control of the Senate, as they have, it would “eradicate the only remaining bulwark restraining the launch of an all-out campaign under a Biden administration, undertaken with the combined might of the executive and legislative branches of government, to advance abortion on demand domestically and internationally.”

One way Democrats plan to dismantle limits on domestic abortions is by eliminating what is known as the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits Medicaid and similar federal programs from funding abortions.

About 73% of women who have undergone abortions say they chose abortion, not of their own free will but because they felt pressured to do so…Eliminating the Hyde Amendment would allow the abortion industry to further prey on vulnerable women by making it a “free” entitlement. https://t.co/h2H2uDFPfY — Mary Lovee Varni (@mlovee76) January 10, 2021

Since 1976, the #HydeAmendment has remained America’s most important piece of pro-life policy. For over 40 years, it has protected American taxpayers from funding abortion through Medicaid and saved over 2.4million lives from the injustice of abortion. pic.twitter.com/P0V9jGkh5a — March for Life (@March_for_Life) January 3, 2021

Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut has her eyes set on getting rid of the amendment, named for former Republican Rep. Henry Hyde of Illinois, according to NBC.

“This is the last year,” DeLauro said last month. “The time has come in this current moment to reckon with the norm, with the status quo.”

“The Hyde Amendment is a discriminatory policy,” she said, claiming it hurts rural and low-income women.

But Senate Appropriations Chair Richard Shelby, an Alabama Republican, said Senate Republicans will not rubber-stamp the will of House Democrats, meaning a filibuster could ensure on any attempt to wipe away the amendment.

Although with the use of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as a tie-breaker, Democrats can win Senate votes that require a majority, Democrats would need 60 votes to choke off a filibuster.

“The Republican caucus would resist it,” Shelby said. “We’ve had the Hyde Amendment a long time. And I think it’s pretty clearly embedded in the fabric of our legislation. I support the Hyde Amendment.”

