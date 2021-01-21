On His First Day in Office, Biden Destroyed Up to 60,000 Jobs By Killing the Keystone XL Pipeline

Well this is an inauspicious start. For a guy who sits around talking about how working-class families are struggling and he’s the guy to do something about it, does President Biden know that people from such families work on projects like the Keystone XL pipeline?

Or they did. They don’t anymore. Thanks to Joe Biden:

Work on the Keystone XL project is being suspended in anticipation of U.S. president-elect Joe Biden revoking its vital presidential permit once he is sworn in, Calgary-based TC Energy Corp. said Wednesday. The company said it is “disappointed” with Biden’s action expected later today, adding it will overturn extensive regulatory reviews that found the pipeline would transport needed energy in an environmentally responsible way and bolster North American energy security.

The Progressive Contractors Association of Canada said in a news release it is disappointed that Biden is “putting politics before reason” in his anticipated decision to rescind the pipeline permit.

“Pulling the plug on a major project, hours after taking office, is a rocky starting point for re-setting Canada/U.S. relations,” said PCAC president Paul de Jong.

The association, whose member companies employ thousands of Alberta and B.C. construction workers, said the pipeline would have generated as many as 60,000 direct and indirect jobs in Canada and the United States.

It’s hard to overstate what an insane move this is. The pipeline was to carry crude oil from the tar sands of Alberta to Nebraska, where other methods of distribution would have taken over and brought the oil to ports in the Gulf of Mexico. Much of the pipeline had already been built, including the portion that traverses the U.S./Canada border.

TransCanada had a deal with four labor unions to do the construction work, and five indigenous tribes were to be rewarded with more than $700 million in ownership shares in exchange for letting the pipeline cross over their lands. Joe Biden just destroyed all that. On his first day in office.

Why? Because the political left puts “climate” ahead of all else, and any piece of infrastructure that facilitate the development of fossil fuels is akin to setting the world on fire as far as these people are concerned.

This is the fulfillment of the Obama Administration’s seven-year assault on this project. TransCanada first applied for a State Department permit, which is required whenever a project crosses the U.S. border, in 2009. For seven years the Hillary and John Kerry State Departments foot-dragged the review before the finally had to admit they couldn’t find any evidence the pipeline would harm the climate. No matter. Obama denied the permit anyway.

Donald Trump reversed that decision in January 2017, and offered a subsequent approval in March 2019. But environmental groups lodged continued legal challenges to the project, and were able to stall enough of it that they effectively ran out the clock on the Trump presidency, putting Biden in a position to formally revoke the permit yesterday.

So this was Joe Biden’s priority on his first day in office. Killing 60,000 jobs, upsetting Canada and denying indigenous tribes an equity opportunity worth more than $700 million.

His presidency can only get better on Day 2, right?