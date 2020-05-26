On first glance, there's no defending Minneapolis police in the death of that suspect on Memorial Day

I’ll dispense with the emphasis on skin color, which you can get from all the rest of the media if you want it. I can’t ascribe motive to anyone, but what I can do is tell you there’s no known police procedure or protocol that justifies this man’s death:

We don’t yet know the suspect’s name. We know he appeared to be in his 40s. Initial reports are that police were investigating a “forgery in progress,” whatever that means. And we’re also told the suspect resisted arrest.

I am naturally suspicious of videos that purport to show police brutality. They usually don’t show the entire incident, so you get no context for why police are using force. A video might start at the point where three officers are striking body blows to a suspect on the ground, but you don’t see how much the suspect was fighting as they tried to cuff him. All those are tell-tale signs that the video is giving a false impression of what really happened.

Also, whenever I hear a suspect say, “I can’t breathe,” that gets my attention because I’ve heard it so many times in videos that created a false impression of what the police really did.

Both of those factors are present here. The video picks up in the middle, and there’s the magic phrase: “I can’t breathe.”

So my suspicious nature is on high alert. And yet there’s something I can’t get past: Once the suspect is cuffed, there is no reason for the officer to keep his knee on his neck like that. None. There’s no acceptable police procedure that calls for that.

When a suspect is fighting – and judging from the officer referring to him as “tough guy,” I’d say that he probably was – the objective is to get his hands behind his back and in cuffs. Once you’ve done that, the suspect is for all intents and purposes under control. Occasionally you may get a suspect who keeps trying to fight despite being in cuffs, but they really can’t do much, especially when you’ve got more than one officer to subdue him.

In this case, the suspect is clearly done resisting and he’s in complete control on the ground. The only move for the officers at this point is to pick him up and put him in the back of the car. There is no reason to keep a knee on his neck. He is clearly no threat.

What I don’t know is if officers have had the opportunity to search his pockets or otherwise search him for weapons. If they haven’t done that, it’s still an imperative, and it remains an issue if he’s still in some way trying to resist. But again, with several officers on the scene, they shouldn’t have a hard time getting him to his feet, going through his pockets and then getting him in the car.

As people gather around and urge them to take the knee off his neck so he can breathe, there’s really no reason for them to refuse their request. You almost get the impression they’re acting out of stubbornness and not wanting to let the crowd tell them what to do.

But the crowd should be irrelevant. Their training should tell them he is fully under control and no longer needs the knee on the neck. If they kept him in that position longer than necessary in defiance of the passers-by, that’s completely contrary to everything their training should have taught them about how to handle the situation.

The full body-cam video from the officers should show us the whole incident in context, including just how violent the suspect may have been in resisting arrest. If he was very violent, it may have given rise to more adrenaline in the officers, and partly explain the one officer’s reluctance to let him up.

But that’s no excuse. He was under control and it should not have been difficult at that point to put him in the car.

With what we know at this point, I can’t come up with a defense for the actions of these officers. It looks like they killed this man by ignoring their training and acting outside basic procedure. And it looks like that happened, at least in part, because they got stubborn and didn’t want to give the gathering crowd the satisfaction of giving them what they wanted.

Police officers have a very difficult job, and I believe most of the criticism they receive is either overblown or completely unwarranted. But unless we receive new information that changes the picture of this incident dramatically, there is no defending what the police did here. This man should not have died because they had every opportunity to arrest him without this much force.

We need to pray for this man’s family, and for the Minneapolis Police Department to bring about justice and prevent any such incidents in the future.