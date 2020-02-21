For the first time in his presidency, Trump approval is higher than his disapproval . . . at 49-48

Pretty remarkable for a guy who just got impeached, is being accused of improperly interfering with the Justice Department, and became the first president ever to have the Speaker of the House rip his State of the Union address in half right behind him.

The political class hates Trump. The public is decidedly another story:

The darker green of course represents the disapproval, and you can see going all the way back to a month into his presidency, he’s been underwater since the day he took office – until now.

There are a lot of reasons for that. Partisan polarization is more pronounced than ever and no one on the left is going to approve of Trump for any reason. Independents are turned off by his personality. Some a percentage of Republicans fall into the #NeverTrump category and long for the days of, I guess . . . Bob Dole?

Republicans were so much more agreeable to the establishment when they lost all the time.

But Trump is clearly winning independents over, and it’s not hard to see why. The economy is excellent, and now that his trade wars appear to be over it might be even better this year than it was in 2019. Unemployment is at record lows. Wages are rising. Business are profiting.

And it’s hard to take the Democrats seriously with all their handwringing about how awful everything is, and how all the money is going to rich people and no one else, when working-class types can see their paychecks getting bigger and their situations improving.

In a way, I think Trump’s personality flaws may be working in his favor in one specific way: The Beltway crowd is so convinced that Trump is the most awful person on Earth, they think all they have to do is be the ones who hate him the most and the public will respond favorably to that. It’s the entire Democrat platform: Hate Trump.

What they didn’t anticipate was that, three years into the Trump presidency, his policies would be working and people would be pretty happy with their own lives. They may not be happy with the way things are working in Washington, but they recognize that – for all Trump’s flaws – he’s not the one starting bogus investigations, launching pointless impeachment inquiries and acting childish on national television.

The public wants change, but I don’t think it’s policies they want changed. The policies are working. Would the like a president who acts more “presidential” (whatever that means)? Yes, I think they would. But they don’t want it so badly that they’re willing to burn down policies that are working and making their lives better in order to get a president whose Twitter feed is a bit more circumspect.

Democrats must be beside themselves. After three years of trying to convince the country that Trump is some sort of existential threat to the republic, they’ve seen his approval jump into positive territory for the first time. What do they have to show for their efforts? Absolutely nothing.

Heck, they might as well nominate Bernie. As things stand right now, any Democrat would lose. If you can blame it on the presence of a socialist on the ticket, maybe you can persuade future Democrat primary voters not to go there again.

Nah! Just kidding. It wouldn’t work that way at all. And as I’ve often said, nominating Bernie is too dangerous because you never know what might happen on Election Day. But as it stands right now, it seems pretty clear the public sees no urgent need to change presidents – particularly not considering the likely alternatives to Trump.

An approval rating of 49-48 is usually nothing to write home about. But for this president in these times, it absolutely is.