SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

For the first time in his presidency, Trump approval is higher than his disapproval . . . at 49-48

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published February 21, 2020 at 3:00am
Print

Pretty remarkable for a guy who just got impeached, is being accused of improperly interfering with the Justice Department, and became the first president ever to have the Speaker of the House rip his State of the Union address in half right behind him.

The political class hates Trump. The public is decidedly another story:

The darker green of course represents the disapproval, and you can see going all the way back to a month into his presidency, he’s been underwater since the day he took office – until now.

There are a lot of reasons for that. Partisan polarization is more pronounced than ever and no one on the left is going to approve of Trump for any reason. Independents are turned off by his personality. Some a percentage of Republicans fall into the #NeverTrump category and long for the days of, I guess . . . Bob Dole?

TRENDING: Democrat Presidential Debate

Republicans were so much more agreeable to the establishment when they lost all the time.

But Trump is clearly winning independents over, and it’s not hard to see why. The economy is excellent, and now that his trade wars appear to be over it might be even better this year than it was in 2019. Unemployment is at record lows. Wages are rising. Business are profiting.

And it’s hard to take the Democrats seriously with all their handwringing about how awful everything is, and how all the money is going to rich people and no one else, when working-class types can see their paychecks getting bigger and their situations improving.

In a way, I think Trump’s personality flaws may be working in his favor in one specific way: The Beltway crowd is so convinced that Trump is the most awful person on Earth, they think all they have to do is be the ones who hate him the most and the public will respond favorably to that. It’s the entire Democrat platform: Hate Trump.

Do you approve of the job President Trump is doing?

What they didn’t anticipate was that, three years into the Trump presidency, his policies would be working and people would be pretty happy with their own lives. They may not be happy with the way things are working in Washington, but they recognize that – for all Trump’s flaws – he’s not the one starting bogus investigations, launching pointless impeachment inquiries and acting childish on national television.

The public wants change, but I don’t think it’s policies they want changed. The policies are working. Would the like a president who acts more “presidential” (whatever that means)? Yes, I think they would. But they don’t want it so badly that they’re willing to burn down policies that are working and making their lives better in order to get a president whose Twitter feed is a bit more circumspect.

Democrats must be beside themselves. After three years of trying to convince the country that Trump is some sort of existential threat to the republic, they’ve seen his approval jump into positive territory for the first time. What do they have to show for their efforts? Absolutely nothing.

Heck, they might as well nominate Bernie. As things stand right now, any Democrat would lose. If you can blame it on the presence of a socialist on the ticket, maybe you can persuade future Democrat primary voters not to go there again.

Nah! Just kidding. It wouldn’t work that way at all. And as I’ve often said, nominating Bernie is too dangerous because you never know what might happen on Election Day. But as it stands right now, it seems pretty clear the public sees no urgent need to change presidents – particularly not considering the likely alternatives to Trump.

RELATED: Emerson poll: Trump's disapproval falls below 50 percent for first time this year

An approval rating of 49-48 is usually nothing to write home about. But for this president in these times, it absolutely is.

Submit a Correction





Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







For the first time in his presidency, Trump approval is higher than his disapproval . . . at 49-48
Uh oh: Two coronavirus victims die aboard Japanese cruise ship from which Americans were evacuated
Welcome to the debate stage, Bloomy! Rivals rip Mini-Mike to shreds while he stammers and stumbles
Burger King pretty sure you want to look at a moldy Whopper, so behold its new ad
Media hyperventilating over Trump calling himself 'chief law enforcement officer' of the U.S., which he is
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×