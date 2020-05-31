We fix this by understanding the real problem, not by applying one-size-fits-all generalizations

Everyone who saw the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis is right to be incensed by it. It’s one of the worst and most obvious instances of police brutality we have ever witnessed as a nation.

And I understand the perspective of black people who have long felt they are born under suspicion by the police, and by society at large. Many of the voices they hear, and many of their own experiences, seem to reinforce that notion.

But I want to use the experiences of my own life to urge black people to consider another way of looking at things. I did not grow up, and I did not climb the corporate ladder in this country, considering my color to be a weight attached to my ankle. I knew my color was a negative for some people, and I knew that wasn’t right. But my determination was to overcome it – to focus on what I could do, not to focus on what some people thought about me or wanted to do to keep me down.

I learned from my parents, and from my own experiences, that I would do better in life by seeing these injustices as things I could and would overcome, rather than letting them define me and my life.

When I was a scientist working for the Navy, when I was a corporate executive with Pillsbury and with Burger King, and when I became CEO of Godfather’s Pizza, I am sure there were some who looked at me and saw “black man.” But I stayed focused on the task at hand, and that’s why I succeeded.

I urge my fellow African-Americans to look at this current situation in the same way, because we’re never going to get past this if we view all white people – or all police officers – as our enemies who are out to get us. They are not. There are clearly bad people who make it onto police forces, and their superiors need to do a better job of weeding them out.

But we make a mistake if we see this entirely in the context of race. Statistically, black-on-black crime is a much bigger problem than white-on-black crime. Statistically, police officers are much more likely to be victims of deadly violence than they are to be the perpetrators of it.

None of that gets better if we view each other with suspicion and hostility. They shouldn’t do it to us. We shouldn’t do it to them. That’s why it’s so wrong for liberals and the media to defend these riots and claim it’s necessary to get back at police officers.

I can’t speak for the rest of the nation, but I can reflect on what has happened here in Atlanta where I live. The mayor of Atlanta, the Atlanta police chief and the head of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) have all confirmed the following:

Peaceful protests were not discouraged. Arsonists from outside of the community were the source of the violence, destruction and looting.

Law enforcement tried to be tolerant early on, but that did not work because the peaceful crowd was egged on by the outsiders, who were unrelenting. They were determined to create chaos.

Nothing is more indicative of this determination than the destruction of a would-be sports bar in the Centennial Park area that was burned while the owners were still inside. Their lifelong dream was burned to the ground.

Sadly, the citizens who needed the destroyed businesses and the employment they provided were hurt the most.

The seekers of chaos did not care!

Many people have said that the solutions start with a genuine dialogue. I agree. But there is not a one-size-fits-all solution to the genuine anger shown by the peaceful protesters. Because this is not a one-size-fits-all problem.

That’s what the Democrats and the liberals want people to believe. And now that the violence-seekers have destroyed many of the businesses near the black communities, the problem is even worse and they know it.

Dialogue between community leaders and local officials is a start. But these destroyed businesses will need help in the form of tax relief and 100 percent expensing of the costs to rebuild. These and other assistance measures can and should happen immediately.

The chaos has overshadowed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. That’s what the peaceful protesters were supposed to be about, and rightly so. We are all outraged and some wanted to express their outrage in a peaceful demonstration.

Violence and chaos was not the intent of people who live in the area. But now they are also victims.

Law enforcement is now employing a zero-tolerance for violence policy. It’s working! Outsiders are going to jail and being processed. That’s how officials know where they are from.

There is never a good time for something like what happened to George Floyd, but the timing of the incident could not have been worse considering what our nation is already going through. But this is the kind of opportunity the chaos-seekers were looking for. It was shown all over the nation.

We need to focus on fixing the problem. We don’t do that by applying generalizations that paint all cops as racist brutes. We also don’t do that by ignoring the fear a lot of people feel. We do it by having a real dialogue – not one in which only one side is allowed to speak or be heard – and in which we take an honest look at the problem.

The news media love to push the idea that all police are out to kill black people. They know this will produce racial strife and riots. They know this creates an opportunity for the chaos-seekers to loot and destroy as they’ve been doing for the past several nights. That’s their agenda – total chaos and mayhem, and the media and some politicians encourage it because it helps promote their own agendas.

They will not win in the end. We will.