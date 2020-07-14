Florida setting new records for daily COVID cases, but hospitalizations and deaths lag way behind

There are a couple of ways we could look at these numbers. One is to dismiss the difference between cases and hospitalizations/deaths because the latter tend to be lagging indicators. People don’t die from COVID the day they get it, so you can’t really assess the impact of deaths until a few weeks after a spike in cases begin.

But there are some reasons to think there’s more to it than that. The spike in Florida cases is not new. Sunday topped 15,000 new cases, but Sunday was also the 19th consecutive day that new cases have topped 5,000. Since reopening on June 5, Florida has had more than 208,000 new cases. It’s not as if the spike started this weekend.

Yet new hospitalizations recorded on Sunday were only 248, and new deaths were a mere 45. By all accounts, the post-reopening spike is not pushing hospital ICUs to the breaking point like the first wave did, and it’s not killing anywhere near as many people.

Total deaths in Florida since the pandemic began are 4,242, but less than 1,000 of those have come during the current spike, and the daily number is actually slowing down.

There are a couple of possibilities to explain this. An obvious one is that, because more people are getting tested, more asymptomatic people are being counted among the cases. During the initial spike, hardly anyone was getting tested unless they first showed symptoms, so the overall sample was sicker and thus produced a higher death rate.

Another likely factor is that older people are more likely to be isolated now, so the sampling of those getting the virus is younger and less likely to develop life-threatening symptoms.

There have also been indications that the current strains of the virus are not as lethal as the earlier ones. Finally, at least one study suggests antibodies are further along in many people than we first thought because of T-cells.

All this could go by the wayside in the next week or two if the death numbers start rising in Florida. But as of now, despite the spike in cases, the ICUs aren’t full and very few people are dying compared to the coronavirus’s first rampage through the country.

That doesn’t mean we have nothing to be concerned about. All these new cases are clearly troublesome and we need to take them seriously. But there’s more to the story than just the number of new cases, and most of the other elements are a lot more encouraging than what you’re seeing in the headlines.