Florida sheriff to looters: I highly recommend homeowners 'blow you back out of the house with their guns'

One of the most frustrating things about the last week of riots has been the baffling police response. Yes, they’re caught between a rock and a hard place. They’re often out-manned, and the situation is so chaotic that knowing the right course of action has to be near-impossible. If they wade into the fight, the media will trash them as fascists but if they don’t, they’re tarred as do-nothings who are letting their cities burn.

That said, there are obviously places where the police have made a conscious decision not to engage. So, you may be on your own if the mob comes wandering down your street. Even if the police are able to come to your rescue, as the saying goes, they’re minutes away when seconds count.

Perhaps with that in mind, Sheriff Grady Judd of Polk County, Florida had a message for rioters. If you attack homes in the neighborhoods, it will go badly for you. In fact, he’s urging those people to “blow you back out of the house with their guns.”

“The death of George in Minneapolis at the hands of that police officer was outrageous. Had that police officer done here what he did there, he would have been locked up in the county jail by sundown. But Minneapolis is not Polk County. Atlanta is not Polk County. Los Angeles is not Polk County. And I want to say unequivocally that the community here is absolutely, totally, wonderful. The protest is a good thing. People have a right to express themselves and we expect them to do that in a peaceful manner. But please understand. Let there be no misunderstanding at all. That if you come here to riot, to loot, to injure people, we’re going to lock you up in the county jail.”

Judd outlined information on rioters coming into the area from other cities and states. He also gave some details on police efforts, various incidents, and plans to deal with future uprisings. Then he lowered the boom:

“We have received information on social media that some of the criminals were going to take their criminal conduct into the neighborhoods. I would tell them, if you value your life, you probably shouldn’t do that in Polk County. Because the people of Polk County like guns, they have guns, I encourage them to own guns, and they’re going to be inside their homes tonight with their guns loaded. And if you try to break into their homes tonight and try to steal, to set fires, I’m highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns.”

Bravo, Sheriff Grady Judd.