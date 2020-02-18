Fmr. Hispanic Caucus Spox: Economy has Trump 'over-performing with Latino voters.' Morning Joe crew hardest hit

For the last few months, we’ve been inundated with polls suggesting that Trump has made serious gains with minority voters. His approval ratings, and his support, are up with both Latinos and African-Americans. That’s terrible news for Democrats, who need to maintain an iron grip on demographics they’ve decided they ‘own.’

If they lose even a few points of support, it would be catastrophic in the general election.

With that as prologue, meet Former Congressional Hispanic Caucus Spokesman Kristian Ramos. While the Dems continue to deny they’re losing ground with Hispanics, Ramos is sounding a warning bell.

As he wrote in the Atlantic:

After the 2016 election, exit polls analyzed by the Pew Research Center showed that 28 percent of Latino voters supported Trump; today, 30 percent support him. This percentage may not seem high. But consider what the number means for the Democrats: Displeasure with the president over the past three years has not led to an increase in support for the opposing party. Democrats lost the 2016 election with about 66 percent of the Latino vote. Today 65 percent of registered Latino voters who are Democrats have a positive view of the party’s presidential candidates. Based on exit polling from the past three election cycles, I estimate that Democrats need about 70 percent of this vote to take back the White House.

Couple that with polls we’ve seen showing black support for the President jumping into the 30’s, and a lackluster collection of 2020 candidates, and you have a recipe for Democrat disaster.

Today, the Morning Joe crew decided to ask Ramos about his conclusions. If you look closely, you can almost see Mika’s worldview crumble…

Despite all the left’s efforts, and in the face of a constant barrage of ‘racism’ accusations, Trump has not only managed to hold onto his previous support – he’s managed to expand it. So, what could be causing Trump’s minority gains?

In the immortal words of James Carville… it’s still “the economy stupid.”

As you can see in those clips, they’re doing, and saying, everything they can to downplay their own findings. They don’t want this to be true, they just know it is.

Yes, the election is still a long way off. Yes, complacency is the enemy. That said, if these numbers hold and the Dems can’t muster a little charisma, their prospects are bleak indeed.