Former CBS News president: Media 'unrelentingly' anti-Trump, will get worse if he wins in November

This week, Van Gordon Sauter wrote a scathing op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, in which he eviscerates the modern press for its hard-left bias. If you’ve never heard his name, just know that he was the president of CBS News – twice – back in the 1980s. He opens his piece with an anecdote about a conversation he had with then-UN Ambassador Jeane Kirkpatrick.

She was complaining about liberal media bias, and he assured her it was just a slight “tilt.”

“You don’t understand,” [Kirkpatrick] scolded. “It’s too late.”

What Kirkpatrick understood was that the slippery slope was already in full effect. Instead of fighting for a place in the media landscape, Republicans of the ’70s and ’80s turned their backs on it. They largely gave up on the press, just as they gave up on pop culture. Rather than engage, or create outlets of their own, they decided to walk away, complain and berate.

Fast forward a few decades and the end result of that strategy is clear. Virtually the entirety of the mainstream national press landscape leans hard left. There’s no more “just the facts” reporting. It’s all tainted by opinion, attitude and blatant agendas. It’s a dangerous situation for a whole host of reasons, and Sauter acknowledges as much:

“On the home screen, the three broadcast network divisions still have their liberal tilt. Two of the three leading cable news sources are unrelentingly liberal in their fear and loathing of President Trump.”

It’s not just TV, either. As you know, the nation’s biggest newspapers also hate the president.

“The highly influential daily newspapers in New York, Washington, Los Angeles and Boston are now decidedly liberal.”

And, yes, the entertainment industry – including a slew of tedious, unfunny, late night hosts – is also on board with the cause.

“The news media is catching up with the liberalism of the professoriate, the entertainment industry, upscale magazines and the literary world. Recent arrivals are the late-night TV hosts who have broken the boundaries of what was considered acceptable political humor for networks.”

None of this is surprising. The bias been in place for decades, and it’s been growing at a steady pace. Like a cancer, it metastasized back in the ’80s, and was allowed to spread unchecked throughout the entirety of the mainstream media.

Where Sauter gets it wrong is that he sees the press as simply being vehemently “anti-Trump.” That’s not really the case. The current president just serves as an avatar for everything they despise. What they really hate is 50 percent of the American population – people they deem to be beneath their lofty coastal elite perspective.

In short, they hate you. They’re just targeting Trump because he’s your current stand-in.

The problem facing the media is that, right now, it looks like Trump is going to win another term in November. If that happens, you can expect their fevered outrage to jump up yet another notch. The press meltdown in the president’s second term will make what we’ve already witnessed look like a mild tantrum.

Sauter wonders, correctly, how any news outlet can claw its way back to credibility after spending between four and eight years making it clear they’re absolutely repulsed by half the nation.

“How will a large segment of the public ever put stock in journalism it considers hostile to the country’s best interests?”

The short answer is: They probably won’t. They’ve already done too much damage to their reputation.

If Trump wins, they’ll lose their minds and their situation will get even worse. If Trump loses, they’ll spend a couple of decades telling everyone that America dodged a bullet thanks to their heroic efforts. They might fare slightly better under the latter scenario, but either way they’ve put the final nail in the concept of an impartial media.