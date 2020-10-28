Former Hunter Partner Tony Bobulinski Tells Tucker Carlson: Joe Biden Is Lying, Was Deep in the China Business

This is how the Biden family has been getting rich for years off Joe’s public prominence. Everything on the Hunter Biden hard drive was authentic.

Funny thing is: If the Democrats and the media – specifically Adam Schiff – don’t run around accusing him of being part of a Russian disinformation campaign, he might not go on Fox and do this interview.

Bobulinski doesn’t appear to relish talking about this at all. He had nothing to do with the Hunter Biden e-mails being released. But once they came out, his name was in the public eye and he started getting questions. And he found out: Anyone who speaks ill of a Democratic nominee for president is going to get accused of the most dastardly things.

He’s not going to stand for that. He gave Schiff the opportunity to retract his statement. Now Adam Schiff never retracts his lies. That’s not how he rolls. So the only way Bobulinski was ever going to set the record straight was to do this:

Bobulinski came to this interview with a lot more than just his own side of the story. He has audio recordings. He has documentation. And he makes it clear: Joe Biden was very much involved with proposed 2017 deal with CEFC China Energy.

But Bobulinski also makes it clear that Jim Gilliard, his colleague at Sinohawk Holdings, is a legitimate businessman. So how did Joe Biden’s brother Jim, and his son Hunter, get involved with any of this?

Well: “The only qualifications they had was the Biden name.”

Exactly, and what the Chinese were interested in was access to Joe Biden. Jim and Hunter Biden were in line to get a piece of the action precisely because they were able to provide CEFC China Energy – which is indistinguishable from the Chinese Communist Party – with access to Joe Biden.

And it wasn’t just China. There was of course the business with Burisma in Ukraine. There were deals in Kazakhstan. There were meetings in Romania.

This while business of international influence-peddling, as Bobulinski explains, was very extensive. Joe Biden is routinely referenced as the “chairman.” And when Bobulinski tries to add stricter governance to the operations of the company, it’s Joe Biden who steps in and vetoes that idea.

So what do we know from this?

First, Joe Biden is a complete liar when he claims he had no involvement with Hunter Biden’s international dealings. Joe Biden was the one calling the shots. Second, when legitimate businessmen tried to make sure the company operated properly, Joe Biden stopped that from happening.

Third, none of the legitimate businesspeople involved – particularly Gilliard or Bobulinski – saw any value whatsoever to the involvement of Jim and Hunter Biden. They were there only because they could provide access to Joe, and that’s what got the Chinese interested in the deal.

It’s a global shakedown operation with the former vice president and current Democrat nominee for president always getting his 50 percent cut of the action.

Joe Biden is one of the biggest frauds in the history of American politics, and the evidence of it is right there for all to see. The media are still doing their best to ignore it and claim this is all a smear campaign because they’re trying to drag him across the finish line so they can get rid of Donald Trump.

But everyone in America needs to hear Tony Bobulinski’s story. Share this to make sure they do.