Former NSA director cooperating with John Durham spygate investigation 'on multiple occasions'

As soon as the Horowitz report was released, liberals began dancing. Claims varied from “there was no spying” to “the investigation was justified” to some rather bizarre (and premature) claims of exoneration made by James Comey and Lisa Page. Never mind that the report contradicted almost all of that. Progressives simply read the first few sentences of the summary and began celebrating.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the aisle, Republicans were saying “not so fast.”

They reminded everyone that there was another guy out there, with broader investigatory powers, running a parallel inquiry. Democrats initially mocked this but, within a few hours, Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham took the extremely unusual step of issuing a statement. He reminded everyone that his investigation was ongoing, its scope had expanded, he disagreed with the summary, and basically said… stay tuned.

Durham bluntly said he had access to information, evidence, and sources that the IG lacked. Now, thanks to the Intercept, we know at least one of the important players in his investigation.

Meet the former director of the National Security Agency, Admiral Michael Rogers:

RETIRED ADM. MICHAEL ROGERS, former director of the National Security Agency, has been cooperating with the Justice Department’s probe into the origins of the counterintelligence investigation of the Trump presidential campaign’s alleged ties to Russia, according to four people familiar with Rogers’s participation. Rogers has met the prosecutor leading the probe, Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham, on multiple occasions, according to two people familiar with Rogers’s cooperation. While the substance of those meetings is not clear, Rogers has cooperated voluntarily, several people with knowledge of the matter said. Rogers, who retired in May 2018, did not respond to requests for comment.

We’ve written quite a bit about Durham’s work but, in case you need a quick refresher, the Intercept offers this:

The inquiry has been a pillar of Attorney General William Barr’s tenure. He appointed Durham to lead the inquiry last spring, directing him to determine whether the FBI was justified in opening a counterintelligence investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and alleged links between Russia and the Trump campaign, among other matters. What began as a broad review has turned into a criminal investigation, according to the New York Times. Barr has described the use of undercover FBI agents to investigate members of the campaign as “spying.”

You’ll recall that, after John Durham took issue with the Horowitz report’s claim that the Trump/Russia investigation was justified, and that there was no political bias in its inception, Barr followed suit. The involvement of the NSA top brass should make the swamp rats in the DOJ very nervous. Likewise, if you saw the IG report as a reason to celebrate rather than a scathing indictment of the FBI, this is ought to put a damper on your revelry.

There is much more to come.