Former Obama adviser: Y'know, Bernie Bros, the party chooses the nominee . . . not some puny 'voters'

Anyone remember Anton Gunn? He’s a former Obama adviser who tragically lost his younger brother in the attack on the USS Cole. He’s also a former Democrat State Representative in South Carolina, and was a key figure during the disastrous rollout of ObamaCare. In recent years, he’s been making the rounds as a public speaker, a talking head on cable news, and an activist.

Famously, he said Bernie Sanders was an “interloper” who should never have been allowed to run as a Democrat, since he’s not really a member of the party. Basically, he’s about as close to a definition of the phrase “party elite” as you’re likely to get.

Now, he’s back to let you Bernie Bros know that you really don’t have much of a say in what the party does this November. The nominee isn’t chosen by you puny “voters.” There’s a “process” in place, and voting is just a small part of it. Oh sure, it’s fun to get everyone involved, but it doesn’t matter all that much.

In reality, the party brass – the “superdelegates” – will select your nominee, thank you very much.

As he told MSNBC:

TRENDING: Republicans are trying to prevent further abuses of the FISA court, and guess who’s standing in the way

“This is what people need to remember: The Democratic Party has a party. The party decides its nominee. The public doesn’t really decide the nominee. The public gets to vote for president of the United States, but people who are active in the party, who participate in the party, they decide the nominee. Superdelegates are very influential in the party. Also, delegates are very influential. And just because you’re a pledged delegate for Bernie Sanders or a pledged delegate for Joe Biden doesn’t mean when you get to the convention floor that you’ll stay a delegate for Biden or Sanders. That’s a process. Bernie gotta understand that process.”

In other words, if Bernie is heading into the convention with a plurality, but not an unstoppable majority, you’re probably going to hear the word “brokered” an awful lot….

“The Democratic Party has a party. The party decides its nominee. The public doesn’t really decide the nominee.” – Fmr. Obama Adviser Anton Gunn #RiggedElection pic.twitter.com/94KaZRwtuL — Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) February 27, 2020

The Bernie Bros, who are definitely the intended recipients of this message, are stunned that Democrat operatives are openly admitting this. The hashtag #RiggedElection has been appearing all over Twitter, and the idea that the Democratic Party is tearing itself to shreds seems more plausible than ever…