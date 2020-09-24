Fortune-Telling Media Baselessly Declares Trump's Concern About Mail-In Ballot Fraud to be 'Baseless'

As you surely know by now, President Trump is concerned that widespread mail-in balloting will lead to voter fraud. We hope that isn’t the case, of course, but no one can say at this point if such fraud will occur.

But that isn’t stopping the media. In a breathless declaration of future events that could only be based on a trip to the future in Doc Brown’s DeLorean, the media have informed us that the president’s concerns are baseless. How do they know this? They don’t need to know, sillies. If Trump says something, it’s baseless by definition, and that’s how they’ll report it.

Here’s the Associated Press:

Trump has baselessly claimed widespread mail voting will lead to massive fraud. The five states that routinely send mail ballots to all voters have seen no significant fraud.

Trump on Wednesday appeared to suggest that if states got “rid of” the unsolicited mailing of ballots there would be no concern about fraud or peaceful transfers of power.

“You’ll have a very peaceful – there won’t be a transfer frankly,” Trump said. “There’ll be a continuation. The ballots are out of control, you know it, and you know, who knows it better than anybody else? The Democrats know it better than anybody else.”

It’s unlikely that any chaos in states with universal mail-in voting will cause the election result to be inaccurately tabulated, as Trump has suggested.

Here’s ABC News:

This is not the first time Trump has stoked baseless fears of widespread voter fraud with mail-in ballots. He has frequently brought it up during rallies and on Twitter, which the social media platform has flagged marking the tweets as a violation of its “Civic Integrity Policy.”

This is the media’s go-to take on Trump’s concerns about mail-in ballots. No matter what concern he raises, they’ll declare it baseless.

And how do they know it’s baseless? We’ve always had some people voting by mail, but we’ve never had as many people doing it as we will who do it this year. We’ve also never had so many judges changing the rules on the fly as they’re doing this year. Judges in Pennsylvania and Michigan have arbitrarily thrown out their states’ respective deadlines for the arrival of mail-in ballots, and are now allowing ballots to arrive as late as six days after Election Day. Judges have also arbitrarily thrown out rules that limit who can deliver your ballot for you – rules that were designed to prevent fraud. Wild.

Are the president’s concerns really baseless when these safeguards are being eliminated and no one has any idea what the impact will be?

That can be debated, but either way it’s not for the media to declare one way or the other. Trump is talking about something he’s concerned may happen. They are certainly welcome to report that it’s mainly Trump and his supporters expressing the concern. But they have no business declaring the concern baseless when it concerns a potential future event that no one can predict.

Consider a thought exercise: These same journalists keep telling us that the coronavirus vaccine might be rushed because of politics before we know if it’s safe or effective. Couldn’t it be said that this concern is baseless because there’s no history of any vaccine being rushed in this way? Yet they keep speculating about it.

What’s the difference between them speculating about a rushed and unsafe vaccine, and Trump speculating about ballot fraud?

The only difference is that they own the platforms, so they can spin things any way they like. But please take note: They do so dishonestly, and you’d be wise to take nothing they say at face value.