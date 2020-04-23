Those four GOP senators were right: The extra unemployment money in the CARES Act is killing incentives to work

We told you on March 25 that four Republican senators had noticed a serious glitch in the CARES Act. By adding $600 to everyone’s normal unemployment checks, Congress was creating an upside-down situation in which some people got paid more when they were laid off than when they were working.

Imagine this scenario: One house. Three roommates. Two laid off. The other still working and getting her normal paycheck, but working from home. The two laid-off roommates are actually taking in more than the one who’s working, and more than they were making when they were working, because Congress didn’t think when passing its bill about how it would up-end incentives to work.

Senators Rick Scott, Ben Sasse, Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott sounded the alarm about this before the bill passed, insisting that the distortion needed to be fixed before the bill passed. It wasn’t fixed. Nancy Pelosi called them “cruel” for not caring about workers. The media beat them up.

And now everything they thought would happen has happened, which is making it hard for companies who do want to keep their employees from being able to do so:

Some extra unemployment insurance is necessary, but the rich extra compensation from the $2.2 trillion Cares Act is encouraging those employees to stay home. Mr. Huffman did the math in his op-ed: A starting wage for a line cook is about $640 a week. Oregon’s unemployment offers about $416 per week. But thanks to the $600 federal bonus, that same worker now collects $1,016. Why would anyone take a pay cut to go back to work?

We’re hearing similar stories from around the country as small business owners look to reopen on a tentative or partial basis. Employees say they’ll take the unemployment check for as long as they can make more money by not working. One internal Trump Administration analysis estimates that this work disincentive applies to millions of Americans. This does not mean these workers are lazy. Workers are making rational decisions based on the economic incentives the political class has created. And they are acting exactly as many people said was likely.

The extra $600 provision expires on July 31, although you can bet Democrats will demand it be extended as part of any measure to address the continued economic crisis going forward. Hopefully the White House is a little smarter in its negotiating strategy this time.

There are many reasons Democrats should never be elected, but one of the leading ones is this: Every Democratic economic policy reduces incentives to work. Whether it’s Food Stamps or general assistance or never-ending unemployment benefits or ObamaCare, they always want to make it easier to qualify for every conceivable benefit while working as little as possible, or in many cases not at all.

That wreaks havoc on the economy because growth is based on productivity. Right now we are not only exploding the national debt to send people all these checks, but we’re disincentivizing them to work in the process.

Should the extra $600 unemployment benefit be eliminated?

At least the Paycheck Protection Program is based on keeping people on the payroll. And yet these additional unemployment benefits completely contradict that one sensible incentive.

What’s more, the easier it is to keep people away from work, the easier you make it for power-hungry governors to keep people locked up in their homes and not producing anything at all.

The coronavirus has given Democrats the opportunity to try a grand experiment in which the entire economy functions the way they would like it to all the time. It’s been a complete disaster. This cannot end soon enough.