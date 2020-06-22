Four national holidays we could easily nix to make room for Juneteenth

Just because Democrats are the first to propose something doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a bad idea.

Let’s be candid here: Until about two weeks ago, most Americans had never heard of Juneteenth. If it was that urgent to make it a national holiday, we would have heard it proposed at least once by Barack Obama during his eight years as president.

But that doesn’t mean it’s not deserving. Considering the moral blotch slavery represents on our nation’s history, I’d say its demise is more than deserving of national recognition. (And for those who are still asking, “What is it?”, June 19, 1865 was the day orders came from the Union army that all slaves in Texas – the final slave territory – were to be freed. I don’t really know how or why it got shortened to Juneteenth, but who cares?)

It’s a day of real historical significance. And more important, it’s a very important day in the hearts of black Americans. Since it was their ancestors who were the victims of slavery, I’d say they deserve our respect when they ask us to set aside this day.

But I am sympathetic to the argument that we have too many national holidays already, although there’s a good counterargument that any time the federal government has the day off (and that’s mostly who gets national holidays off), it can’t screw with our lives. Even so, if you look at the calendar and see more than enough holidays as it is, I’d like to nominate four that could be switched out for Juneteenth.

They are, in no particular order:

Presidents Day. What exactly is the purpose of this holiday? Is it to acknowledge that 45 men have served in this office? We already know that. And given the attitude people tend to have toward presidents these days – at least half the country hates whoever holds the job – it seems kind of silly to pretend we need a day off work to pay tribute to them. I realize Presidents Day started as a sort of mashup of the birthdays of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, but we no longer use this day to educate the country about either one, let alone their less esteemed 43 colleagues. Presidents Day is unnecessary and silly. We could eliminate it from the calendar tomorrow and almost no one would even realize anything had changed.

Labor Day. Most people in the private sector actually do get this day off, but there’s no reason they need to. Labor unions are economic actors just like businesses and governments. They negotiate in the pursuit of economic benefits for their members. There’s nothing inherently wrong with that, although I believe the law is weighted too much in their favor and their overall impact on U.S. economic health is far more negative than positive. But that’s a conversation for another day. Unions don’t deserve to be honored with a holiday any more than CEOs, middle management or non-union employees do. We don’t have a Deputy Director of Operations Day. Nor should we. And having a day to honor unions implies that they are more the good guys than their bargaining counterparts. That is certainly not the truth.

If you want a three-day weekend at the start of September, ask your boss if you can take a day off. There is no reason Labor Day needs to exist.

Should we nix some existing holidays while adding Juneteenth?

Columbus Day. I am not saying this because I buy the currently woke orthodoxy that Columbus was some sort of genocidal monster. He was an explorer who did what explorers always did in those days when they happened upon a new land. He claimed it for the country from which he came. He was in no way unusual in his time, and he doesn’t deserve the animus that’s aimed at him these days. But there also doesn’t need to be a national holiday to teach people who he was or what he did, especially since Columbus Day has become more a source of arguments than education. And aside from not getting any mail, no one notices Columbus Day anyway. Nix it. He’s dead and he won’t care.

New Years Day. Why does it have to be a holiday just because it’s the first day of the year? It’s nothing but an arbitrary point in time. And let’s be honest: The only reason we give people New Years Day off is that so many are hungover from partying. People can do that if they want but there’s no reason their employers have to facilitate it by letting them have a day off work. They just got one a week earlier on Christmas. Other than watching college bowl games – most of which are meaningless anyway – there’s no reason anyone needs to stay home from work just because it’s January 1. If you insist on going out and getting ripped on December 31, ask in advance for a hangover recovery day. But don’t get mad when your sober colleagues at work prove their value in your absence.

So which of these would I suggest getting rid of to make room for Juneteenth? All of them. Ours is an economy built on productivity. A net reduction of three national holidays would add to our GDP by adding to the hours people spend producing. It would also save companies money because they wouldn’t have to pay employees for so many days without getting any production in return.

And you could make room for Juneteenth, which, for all the reasons I mentioned above, actually deserves a national celebration. My proposal is good for racial healing and really good for capitalism. What’s not to love about it?