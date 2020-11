Colorado has been blue in presidential races since 2004, so it’s not a surprise that the Senate finally followed suit. Cory Gardner was considered one of the most vulnerable Republican Senate incumbents, and as seemed quite possible, he has lost his seat to John Hickenlooper.

Assuming Tommy Tuberville wins in Alabama – and that’s not for sure yet – this would be the first of five Senate seats the Democrats need to pick up to take control of the Senate (or four if Biden wins the presidency).