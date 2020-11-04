Fox Calls Florida for Trump: 29 Electoral Votes He Had to Get, And Did

This is not one of the states that puts Trump in the catbird seat. But it’s a state he had to hold, and the fact that he apparently has done so might indicate that Biden’s supposed polling advantage wasn’t what it was cracked up to be.

In the sort of blue wave election we’ve been told to expect, Florida will swing to the Democrats. As it stands, Florida has pretty well run according to its usual form of going red by a tight margin.

Biden can take the presidency if he takes back Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania and nothing else changes from the 2016 map. But he would have been in a great position if he’d gotten Florida.

Didn’t happen.