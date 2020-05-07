Fox: Schiff 'in panic mode' because soon-to-be-released transcripts will show he was lying about Russia collusion

If you’re one of the world’s 10 worst people, there’s a pretty good chance you’re keeping some secrets and you fear them being exposed.

That would explain why Adam Schiff is in such a panic of the apparently imminent release of transcripts from the House probe of the Russia collusion nonsense.

Schiff ran around for two years telling anyone who would listen that he had direct evidence the Trump campaign had colluded with the Russians to steal the 2016 election. Even after the Mueller report concluded there was no evidence whatsoever of this, Schiff did not relent and continued to insist.

That was designed to cover his butt, because at this point he was too invested in the narrative to admit there was nothing to what he’d been saying.

But apparently he knew there was nothing to it, and transcripts from the probe will show that with little room left for doubt. That’s why he’s been trying with all his might to resist the release of the transcripts, even though the House Intelligence Committee voted two years ago to release them.

But Schiff can’t bar the gates forever. Richard Grenell, the director of national intelligence, has the transcripts in his possession and is threatening to release them if Schiff doesn’t. It’s only a matter of time, and Schiff knows it, which is why he’s apparently freaking out behind the scenes:

Transcripts of House Intelligence Committee interviews that have been cleared for release show top law enforcement and intelligence officials affirming they had no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election, senior administration and intelligence community officials told Fox News on Wednesday.

This would align with the results of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation — which found no evidence of illegal or criminal coordination between President Trump, the Trump campaign and Russia in 2016 — but the numerous transcribed interviews could raise further questions about committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s past statements saying that there was “direct evidence” of collusion.

“Schiff is in panic mode,” a senior administration official told Fox News.

Riddle me this: Isn’t the usual Washington way for someone to just leak the documents to the media? Why isn’t that happening in this case?

Of course, the answer is obvious: The media would have no interest in the documents because they make Schiff look bad and vindicate Trump. The leak-and-publish game is only played when it benefits Democrats, because otherwise the media won’t play.

I think there’s another reason Schiff doesn’t want the transcripts released. Look at the list of former Obama officials who were interviewed during the probe, and whose interviews will be included in the transcripts:

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper

Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe

Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice

Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates

Former Obama adviser Benjamin Rhodes

Former Obama counselor and Hillary Clinton Campaign Manager John Podesta

Yikes. Even with Schiff closely controlling the questioning and forcing Republican members of the committee to submit their questions to him in advance, you have to believe some damaging things came out of these interviews. Clapper was running around spreading false rumors about Russia for years. Lynch had that highly questionable meeting with Bill Clinton on the airport tarmac. Power has been implicated in wrongly unmasking incoming Trump officials in classified documents. McCabe lied and leaked classified information to the media. Yates got fired for insubordination. And God only knows what Podesta was into as Hillary’s campaign manager.

There’s a lot to find out here, and it’s going to make Adam Schiff look very bad because it’s going to reveal he knew this was all a scam. Yet he kept it going for two years.

No wonder he’s in a panic. He must think as he lies awake at night that his ultimate fate will be something like that of his alter ego, President Charles Logan, when Jack Bauer finally catches up to him: