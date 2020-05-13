Fox's Ed Henry: CIA Chief John Brennan suppressed intel saying Putin wanted 'malleable' Hillary Clinton to defeat Trump

Last night, on Tucker Carlson’s show, Ed Henry joined the host to discuss Richard Grenell’s declassification and release of names associated with Michael Flynn’s “unmasking.” I wrote about that here, if you’d like a refresher. During their discussion, Henry mentioned that the list would only be the first of four or five such releases.

According to a variety of sources, Grenell will be declassifying the documents in batches over the course of several weeks. Tucker wondered what would be in them, and asked Henry if his sources had given him any details.

Henry responded:

“Another pivotal moment from January 2017. Remember the US intel community came out with that remarkable statement and assessment declaring that Russia meddled in the 2016 election. And most importantly, the intel report claimed that Russia interfered because they wanted Donald Trump to win. That of course followed the narrative of the now-discredited Steele dossier. Well, it turns out Obama’s CIA chief John Brennan also had intel saying actually Russia wanted Hillary Clinton to win because she was a known quantity, she had been Secretary of State, and Vladimir Putin’s team thought she was more malleable while candidate Donald Trump was unpredictable. Fred Fleitz should get credit for this. He’s a former Chief of Staff at the National Security Council under President Trump. He’s written a story at FoxNews.com that Brennan suppressed some of the intel that suggested Russia wanted Clinton to win. I separately have an intelligence source tonight who confirmed that information is one of the four or five other batches of intel that Grenell is declassifying. That basically John Brennan – the CIA Chief – held back. So there was some intel saying ‘Putin wants Trump to win,’ there was other intel that may have been more serious suggesting that Russia wanted Hillary Clinton to win, rather than balancing that out in the assessment they put out there in that assessment, and set the narrative that Russia wanted Trump to win.”

Should the claims being made by Henry and his source turn out to be completely accurate, it would represent an absolutely massive bombshell. Obviously, many of us have suspected something like this went down, but Grenell releasing classified proof would be a complete game changer. Not only would it expose the extent of the massive – and blatant – Russia hoax, it would put Brennan squarely at the center of the biggest political scandal of the last 100 years.

The question then would be: Who else knew what was happening, and who either carried water for the effort, or remained silent as it progressed.

Sooner or later, someone’s going to sing…