The freaky deaky deep fake in which Richard Nixon announces the Apollo 11 astronauts will die on the moon

Apparently the speech you’re about to hear Richard Nixon deliver (or appear to deliver) was actually written for him at the time. Just in case.

In 1969, no one knew for sure that Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin would make it back from the moon. No one had ever taken off from the moon to embark upon a flight to Earth, and all the calculations for how to do it sounded good in theory. But until it actually worked, there loomed the dark possibility that Armstrong and Aldrin could be stuck there.

If that happened, they would surely not survive long. And the nation would have to be told.

We’ve all imagined these counter-historical narratives. What if Lee Harvey Oswald had gone to trial? What if Abraham Lincoln had survived and led Reconstruction?

But there is, today, a technology called the deep fake. It uses a combination of video dialogue replacement and voice conversion systems – along with some more traditional video editing techniques – and you very convincingly create video “proof” of people saying things they never said.

This was created by the Center for Advanced Virtuality, not in an attempt to deceive anyone but as a warning of the sort of thing that’s possible these days. Especially in an age when material gets passed around so quickly on social media. You can see things that will stun you and make you ask: “Did he (or she) really just say that?”

It sure looks like it. But if you can’t spot a deep fake, there’s a pretty good chance the answer is no, they didn’t. As is the case here:

Just so you know, Buzz Aldrin is alive and well at the age of 90. Neil Armstrong passed away in 2012, having lived to a good old age of 82 and being forever inscribed in history as the first man to set foot on the moon.

Michael Collins, who flew the Columbia command module that docked with the Eagle after it ascended from the moon’s surface – essentially picking up Aldrin and Armstrong and giving them a ride back to Earth – is also still living at the age of 90.

Yes, they made it back just fine. Everyone knows that.

But how convincing is this fake footage? It’s probably helped by the grainy nature of the 1969-vintage video. They did an excellent job of appearing to make Nixon’s mouth move in concert with the words that are generated in his voice. Nixon was a bit of a stone face, but even his facial expressions at times convey the sense of tragedy he’s supposed to be announcing.

The point of all this is to make people understand just how plausible it is, with today’s technology, to create these deep fakes. A lot of people do it for comedy, but you can also do it to completely mislead people for the purpose of impacting an election or destroying someone’s reputation.

In today’s cancel culture, when people are getting in enough trouble for innocuous statements that don’t please the mob, how hard is it to envision deep fakes being created of people making racist, sexist or otherwise disturbing statements that quickly go viral on the Internet? What hope would people have of defending themselves by insisting the video is a deep fake?

The Washington Post paid a settlement on Friday to Nick Sandmann, after completely misrepresenting a photo of him face-to-face with a Native American. That was a still photo that was misinterpreted. What would the media do with an authentic-looking video of, say, a person they don’t like spewing the N-word? And once that story is out, how could it be put back in the bottle?

There are people who believe to this day that Nick Sandmann insulted that Native American. There are people who believe to this day that Donald Trump colluded with the Russians. Because that’s what they media told them. How hard will it be to convince people that something they’re sure they saw on video never happened?

That’s the danger of the deep fake. This project is designed to make sure people understand that.

