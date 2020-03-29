From the front lines: In church video conference, a doctor and hospital chaplain tell us what they're experiencing

I highly recommend that you watch this entire video, of course, as the sermon from Mark 5 is exceptional. But for sure, don’t miss the extraordinary Zoom conference that starts right around the 55-minute mark.

To set the stage, the preacher here is Senior Pastor Chris Brooks of Woodside Bible Church – which is my church, based in Troy, Michigan. He preached from Mark 5 on the power of Christ to reverse that which seems to be without hope, which is certainly a message we all need right now.

Then he did something pretty extraordinary for a church sermon. In a live Zoom conference, Pastor Chris was joined by Steve Axe, a chaplain at Beaumont Hospital, and Dr. Dilnaz Panjwani, an ER physician at St. John’s Ascension Hospital. Some of what they said echoes what we’ve heard in news reports, but it’s something entirely different to hear it in their own words and from their perspectives:

Particularly striking to me is Steve Axe’s report about how the role of chaplain has changed in these circumstances. I don’t know if this is something people think about, but when someone is in the hospital with COVID-19, they are not surrounded by visiting family and friends. They can’t be. They’re too contagious.

So for the most part, family are not present, and that leaves the hospital mainly occupied by patients and staff. And the staff are scared. How could they not be? But they know this is what they signed up for, so they don all the protective gear they can get their hands on and to their jobs.

Axe comments that some of them are starting to talk the way soldiers talk, which gives you a sense of the weight of the crisis. And his job as pastor is to minister to them the best he can with God’s help.

Dr. Punjwani is equally candid: She recognizes the value of the personal protection equipment, but even with all that, there are health care workers at risk and some who are getting infected. The wife of one of my best friends is a nurse and is now on the front lines. It’s nerve-wracking for their entire family, but she knows her job and she’s doing it.

For Dr. Punjwani and her colleagues, it’s much the same, which explains her interesting reference to “Pre Traumatic Stress Disorder.” No one knows how this will affect health care workers in the years that follow the crisis. They all need our prayers.

If you’d like to donate to our church’s effort to raise funds for the equipment they need, that would be greatly appreciated. There may be a similar effort in your community that you’d prefer to support, and that would be great.

Often when people ask what they can do, they’re simply given the standard directive: Stay home! Fine. But there’s more than that we can do while we’re home. Everyone has a hospital nearby and all those hospitals are filled with people who need help and support. In my local community of Royal Oak, there’s a woman who has organized food runs for hospital workers, and a guy who’s organized volunteers to pick up groceries for those who can’t get out. Our mayor has also got neighborhood block captains checking on the most vulnerable on their streets.

There’s something everyone can do, even in the midst of the stay-at-home edict. If you listen to God, I have a feeling He will tell you your role.

Don’t miss your chance to do it. People need you.