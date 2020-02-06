Gallup: American satisfaction with 'personal life' rises to all-time high of 90%

If you listen to Democrats – and their mainstream media allies – you’d assume life in the United States is awful. According to them, our nation is a violent, racist, impoverished hellscape in desperate need of a socialist overhaul. If you argue that’s not true, you’re pilloried in public square. The “blame America first” crowd tolerates no dissent.

If you’re a lefty who believes this tripe, you’re having a horrible week. The president was exonerated, he delivered a fantastic State of the Union address, his poll numbers are way up, and yours look worse than a cockroach-filled truckstop bathroom.

So, if you’re a Democrat running for office, you’re probably thinking; “At least the people are still miserable… I can still play off that.”

Uh-oh. Gallup has some bad news for you…

Nine in 10 Americans are satisfied with the way things are going in their personal life, a new high in Gallup’s four-decade trend. The latest figure bests the previous high of 88% recorded in 2003. These results are from Gallup’s Mood of the Nation poll, conducted Jan. 2-15, which also recorded a 20-year high in Americans’ confidence in the U.S. economy.

Ok, “satisfied” is nice, but what about “very satisfied?”

Gallup has asked a follow-up question since 2001 to measure the extent to which Americans are satisfied or dissatisfied with their personal life. The 65% of U.S. adults who are currently “very satisfied” marks a new high in the two-decade trend.

In other words, most of us think things are pretty great here in America. Even some percentage of those who don’t like the current President are being forced to admit that overall, life is good. People are, generally, fairly happy.

That’s bad news if your entire party’s 2020 election strategy is built on the idea that everything’s awful…