Gallup: American satisfaction with race, economy, & security up double digits since Trump election

At the core of the Democrats’ 2020 strategy is the notion that everyone hates everyone else. The rich hate the poor, the powerful hate the meek, Republicans hate …everybody, men hate women, straights hate gays, and the country is descending into morass of bigotry and racism. None of that’s true, but it’s the narrative they’re pushing.

They need voters to believe it, because they have nothing else. The economy is humming along, unemployment – especially among minorities – is at historic lows, and the incumbent’s approval numbers are roughly where Obama’s were when he was reelected in a landslide. They overplayed their hand on impeachment, have accomplished nothing in the last three years, and they know they’re in deep trouble – just as they know Trump’s numbers would be even better if the media wasn’t shilling for the left.

So, how can things get worse for them? Well… Gallup. That’s how.

According to a new poll, Americans’ satisfaction with race relations has jumped 14 points since Trump was elected. Even more troubling for the histrionic party of impeachment, satisfaction with the direction of the country is at its highest point since 2005.

….And they don’t even want to look at the 22 point jump in the economic numbers:

Satisfaction on “the state of race relations” in the country rose from a mere 22 percent in January 2017, just before Trump took office, to 36 percent in January 2020, just weeks before Trump’s State of the Union address. Respondents’ satisfaction with “the position of blacks and other racial minorities in the nation” also rose nine points over three years to 46 percent in 2020, as part of a larger trend which showed that Americans overall satisfaction with the direction of the country was at its highest point since 2005. Eighty-four percent of respondents reported satisfaction with their overall quality of life, a four-point increase from 2017, and public opinion on the state of the nation’s economy has risen 22 points to 68 percent satisfaction under the Trump administration.

This is what Democrats are running against. It’s what they’ve tried to impeach. Even before Trump was elected, it’s what they were trying to destroy.

They’ve failed.

How can they possibly run on that record?