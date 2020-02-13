SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Gallup asks if "you're better off than you were four years ago" - and it's disastrous for Dems

Michael Vadon via Flickr

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published February 13, 2020 at 8:28am
Print

Biden and Warren are collapsing. Buttigieg is gaining slightly, Bernie is holding steady, and everyone else has either dropped out, or is failing to gain traction.  The Dems are in disarray, and are facing the nightmare scenario of a brokered convention. You might think that would cause them to re-evaluate their appraoch to the 2020 election… but it hasn’t.

Instead, they’re still trying to pretend that Trump is hated, his policies are hated, and everyone in America is miserable.

Bad news, Democrats.  There’s a reason that message isn’t working.

According to Gallup, people are pretty happy with things. Recently, they asked voters the age old question: “Are you better off than you were four years ago?”

The response is disastrous for Democrats:

TRENDING: Anonymous Biden adviser admits ‘there’s blood in the water’ as black voters abandon Joe

So… not only are they better off, they’re financially better off, and they’re saying so at historically high levels.

Imagine being Bernie, reading that, and realizing your entire campaign is built on promoting the opposite opinion. Imagine being Bloomberg and running a daily race where you’re forced to pretend life is the United States is a horrible dirge. Imagine having to campaign against this.

Sure, the media will parrot the Dems’ company line.  They’re good little bootlickers, after all. However, the people aren’t buying into the lie anymore.

Assuming these numbers hold until November, Dems are facing some incredibly strong headwinds.

 

 

Submit a Correction





Print
Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







Gallup asks if "you're better off than you were four years ago" - and it's disastrous for Dems
Anonymous Biden adviser admits 'there's blood in the water' as black voters abandon Joe
Uh-Oh... Bernie issues veiled threat about a possible 'brokered convention' for the Dems
CNN panels savage Biden after his disastrous showing in New Hampshire primary
Andrew Yang drops out... because he's too kind for the modern Democratic Party
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×