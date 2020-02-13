Gallup asks if "you're better off than you were four years ago" - and it's disastrous for Dems

Biden and Warren are collapsing. Buttigieg is gaining slightly, Bernie is holding steady, and everyone else has either dropped out, or is failing to gain traction. The Dems are in disarray, and are facing the nightmare scenario of a brokered convention. You might think that would cause them to re-evaluate their appraoch to the 2020 election… but it hasn’t.

Instead, they’re still trying to pretend that Trump is hated, his policies are hated, and everyone in America is miserable.

Bad news, Democrats. There’s a reason that message isn’t working.

According to Gallup, people are pretty happy with things. Recently, they asked voters the age old question: “Are you better off than you were four years ago?”

The response is disastrous for Democrats:

Gallup: More Americans say it is easier for them to go out and buy things in stores than before Trump took office, 52-36. Again that beats W, Clinton, and HW Bush by a healthy margin (wasn’t asked in 2012). Going to be hard for Dems to win with this – esp far left candidates. pic.twitter.com/k9w7yarizZ — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 12, 2020

So… not only are they better off, they’re financially better off, and they’re saying so at historically high levels.

Imagine being Bernie, reading that, and realizing your entire campaign is built on promoting the opposite opinion. Imagine being Bloomberg and running a daily race where you’re forced to pretend life is the United States is a horrible dirge. Imagine having to campaign against this.

Sure, the media will parrot the Dems’ company line. They’re good little bootlickers, after all. However, the people aren’t buying into the lie anymore.

Assuming these numbers hold until November, Dems are facing some incredibly strong headwinds.