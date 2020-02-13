Gallup: Are you better off than you were before Trump took office? 61 percent of Americans: Yep

Of all the measures that determine a president’s re-election chances, this is one of the most powerful. Ronald Reagan posed the question bitingly in 1980 to put Jimmy Carter on the defensive, because he knew what most people’s answers would be.

With record high inflation, unemployment and interest rates, heck no they weren’t better off. And they decided to make a change.

Four years later, Reagan asked the question again, which meant he was confident his record would carry the day. And it did to the tune of 49 states.

Gallup’s report is especially interesting because it compares the same numbers from other recent presidential re-election years: 2012, 2004, 1996 and 1992. Of those, 2012 is the outlier, with only 45 percent saying they were better off and 52 percent saying they were worse off. How Mitt Romney managed to lose that election I will never know.

The other three all show exactly 50 percent saying they were better off, and somewhere between the high 30s and mid-40s saying worse. The 50 percent better-off wasn’t enough to save George H.W. Bush, but it got Bill Clinton and George W. Bush re-elected rather nicely.

Trump’s numbers, though, are off the charts:

There’s also a question about whether people find it easier to go to the store and buy things than the did three years go. For some reason there’s no comparison to 2012, but the numbers are still eye-popping compared to the previous re-elect years that are included:

The reaction to that one might help explain H.W. Bush’s failure in 1992. It might also explain why a lot of Democrats are very nervous about their chances this year.

The wild card in this, as always, is Trump’s personality and style. People consistently register their disapproval of that, even as they give him positive marks for his handling of the economy and, as you can see here, report that their own personal situations are much improved.

Democrats have tried to change the subject in any way they can – with Russia, Ukraine, Roger Stone and whatever else they think will work. The problem with this, of course, is that normal people don’t spend their time obsessing over such things. They focus instead on what’s going on in their own lives, which is why numbers like those you see here usually have such an impact on election outcomes.

If these are the numbers that will drive this year’s results, Trump might win 40 states. And yet the head-to-head national polls between him and leading Democrats shows him trailing in most cases.

Something’s got to give. With an economy like this, the outcome of the presidential election should be a foregone conclusion. Maybe it still will be, there’s a long way to go between now and November.