Gallup Senior Advisor: Polls Be Damned, Trump Is Actually Winning

I know there are lots of questions about the methodology of mainstream pollsters, the biggest of which has been the extent to which they oversample Democrats when they conduct their polls. We did an interview a couple years ago with Ted Carroll of Rasmussen Reports, who explained that Rasmussen got closer to the 2016 results than other pollsters for that very reason.

Sure, it’s possible that the polls are skewed in Biden’s favor in all kinds of ways. There’s a reasonable suspicion that media-sanctioned polls are designed to create the impression Trump is losing, rather than give people an accurate look at where the race really stands.

But you can make the mistake of deluding yourself on matters like this. It doesn’t do us any good to pretend Trump isn’t behind if he really is. Does it really make sense to believe there’s so much wrong with the polling that, even with Biden consistently pulling big leads, Trump is really on track for victory?

Jonathan Jakubowski and Christos Makridis say it does. Jakubowski is chairman of the Wood County Republican Party, so maybe his perspective is colored by bias. But Makridis is another story. He’s a research professor with Arizona State University’s W.P. Carey School of Business, and even more interestingly, a senior adviser at Gallup.

Together, the two men have written a piece for The Hill that argues there are many problems with the polling that’s showing Biden in front. So many problems, in fact, that they express confidence Trump is going to be re-elected. Their belief is based on three problems they see with current polls. The first is the tone of the questions being asked, which tend to lead people to give certain kinds of responses they hope will be viewed as socially acceptable. The second is the sampling, which we’ll come back to in a moment. The third is the way current events in the news cycle might influence people’s responses in the moment.

About the sampling, here is some of what they found:

Who responds depends on many factors, including the medium (e.g., landline versus cellphone), the location, the sample size and demographic factors. Moreover, the pool of respondents is not necessarily the same as the pool of likely voters. Even though election polls all contain a margin of error, that margin of error is unreliable if the underlying sample does not reflect the population. Researchers have also identified self-screening as the major contributing factor to the polling failures during the 2016 election cycle.

For example, distrust of pollsters also leads to lower response rates for Trump supporters. Rasmussen finds that 17 percent of likely U.S. voters who “strongly approve” of the job Trump is doing say they are less likely to let others know how they intend to vote in the upcoming election. By comparison, only 8 percent of those who “strongly disapprove” of the president’s performance say the same.

While proper sampling methodology matters more than the size, having a representative sample with enough people still helps considerably. Robert Cahaly of the Trafalgar Group notes how their work to create minimum samples sizes of 1,000 voters, added to their work to doggedly pursue the “quiet Trump voter,” led to Trafalgar being one of the most successful battleground polling firms in the country in 2016. Cahaly explains that “we don’t do a state with less than a thousand. You see these polls, 400, 500, 600 people for a state. I don’t buy that. Your margin of error is far too high.”

Another factor Jakubowski and Makridis cite is the high rate of people who believe they are better off than they were four years ago. That number is at 56 percent, which would normally augur very well for a president running for re-election. Clearly COVID has thrown a lot of things off their usual patterns, but it’s still hard to see why so many people who think their lot has improved under Trump would throw him over for people who want to reverse all his policies.

Are Jakubowski and Makridis on to something with this? I don’t know. A lot of the anecdotal evidence – like the gap in attendance and enthusiasm at each candidate’s rallies – seems inconsistent with a race in which Biden has a big lead. Yet it may be that independents have simply grown weary of the Trump Show and they want it to be over. That doesn’t make a lot of sense when you consider the agenda of the Democratic Party, but a lot of decisions people make don’t make sense.

If you’re looking for hope, those, these guys are not just a couple of random hacks trying to fire up the troops. They offer solid reasons for believing the way they do.

