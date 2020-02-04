Gallup: Thanks to Trump, Republican Party at highest favorability since 2005 - Dem approval falls

Promises made, promises kept. Trump promised a better economy, got elected, and delivered. He promised a new, no nonsense, foreign policy. Again, he delivered. He promised a “new NAFTA,” and yet again, he came through.

Earlier, I discussed his personal polling. Thanks to his policy successes and the disastrous Pelosi/Schiff impeachment charade, he’s seen his Gallup approval numbers spike to all-time highs. Add some early-but-solid re-election data, and Republicans have reason to celebrate.

So, what about the broader GOP?

Yep. You guessed it. They’re faring pretty well too. In fact, Republican Party favorability is now at its highest point since 2005:

As Trump’s job approval rating has improved, so has the image of the Republican Party. Now, 51% of Americans view the Republican Party favorably, up from 43% in September. It is the first time GOP favorability has exceeded 50% since 2005.

TRENDING: Of course: Bernie wants to nationalize all U.S. electrical production

If you’re a Democrat, and you’re counting on anti-Republican rage to carry you through November, that’s a tough pill to swallow. At least everyone still loves the Dems, though, right? …Right?

Wrong:

Meanwhile, 45% of Americans have a positive opinion of the Democratic Party, a slight dip from 48% in September. Additionally, the poll finds 48% of Americans identifying as Republicans or leaning toward that party, compared with 44% Democratic identification or leaning. Recent Gallup polls had shown a fairly even partisan distribution, after the Democratic Party held advantages for much of 2019.

Why, it’s almost like people value success and achievement over endless carping and naysaying.

Democrats spent three years issuing apocalyptic warnings, acting like the sky was constantly falling, and issuing bombastic proclamations about the evils of the alleged ‘dictator’ Trump. None of it came true, people obviously like what Trump’s done, and Dems have accomplished nothing of their own. In fact, the things they do control (looking at you, major cities) have gotten demonstrably worse thanks to their efforts.

So, of course things are looking better for the GOP. For the first time in years, they actually have a record they can be proud of.