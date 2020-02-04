Gallup: Trump's approval, acquittal, and re-election numbers spike to all-time highs

There’s an old saying: “If you take a shot at the king, you’d better not miss.” If you try to take someone out, and fail, you have to face whatever retaliatory blowback is headed your way. For Democrats who tried, and have apparently failed, to end Donald Trump’s presidency, the first signs of comeuppance are contained in Gallup’s newest polling.

All of the President’s numbers are spiking.

His approval rating is at an all-time high. So is the percentage of respondents who think he should be acquitted in the Senate impeachment trial. Correspondingly, his approval among both Republicans and Independents has gone way up. Only Democrats, as you would expect, have taken a dimmer view.

Bravo, Nancy Pelosi:

Trump’s approval rating has risen because of higher ratings among both Republicans and independents. His 94% approval rating among Republicans is up six percentage points from early January and is three points higher than his previous best among his fellow partisans. The 42% approval rating among independents is up five points, and ties three other polls as his best among that group. Democratic approval is 7%, down slightly from 10%. The Jan. 16-29 poll was conducted in the midst of the Senate impeachment trial that will likely result in the president’s acquittal. The poll finds 52% of Americans in favor of acquitting Trump and 46% in favor of convicting and removing him from office.

By the way, at the same point in his presidency, Barack Obama was at 45% – four points lower than Trump is now.

So, what does that mean for November? Well, you don’t want to count your chickens just yet, but there’s more bad news for Democrats. His re-election numbers are way up too…

Impeachment and a strong state of the nation may have brightened Trump’s election prospects, but U.S. registered voters are evenly divided at 50% as to whether he deserves re-election. When the question was last asked, just before the 2018 midterm elections, 41% of Americans thought Trump deserved a second term.

This, in conjunction with early warning signs that the much-ballyhooed ‘Democrat enthusiasm’ may have been over sold, should have the left very, very, worried.

🇺🇸 New Gallup Poll 🇺🇸 Double-digit improvements in how Americans view the nation’s economy, security from terrorism, military strength and the state of race relations since Trump entered office. https://t.co/2YVfoADBzj — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 30, 2020