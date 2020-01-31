Game over: Murkowski announces she'll vote 'no' on more witnesses

Earlier, we discussed Mitt Romney’s plan to keep impeachment alive by casting his vote to hear from more witnesses prior to rendering a verdict. Since we already knew that Collins was going to vote the same way, and Alexander was going to vote “no,” that meant all eyes were on Lisa Murkowski. Would she throw a wrench in the President’s works, or would she side with her party?

Now, it seems we have an answer:

Murkowski spokeswoman confirms she will vote “NO” on witnesses, statement coming shortly. https://t.co/cWGKEey8N4 — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) January 31, 2020

A quick spin around the Twitterverse will reveal left-wing rage, tears, and recrimination on a spectacular scale. Liberal tears are always great news, but don’t start celebrating just yet. This is a razor-thin margin, and you never know who might step forward to blow everything up.

Murkowski’s statement has been released, and reads in part:

“The House chose to send articles of impeachment that are rushed and flawed. I carefully considered the need for additional witnesses and documents, to cure the shortcomings of its process, but ultimately decided that I will vote against considering motions to subpoena. Given the partisan nature of this impeachment from the very beginning and throughout, I have come to the conclusion that there will be no fair trial in the Senate. I don’t believe the continuation of this process will change anything. It is sad for me to admit that, as an institution, the Congress has failed.”

Obviously, barring some last minute shocker, this is the death rattle of the Dems’ scam. Whether it happens today, tomorrow, or sometime next week, it appears the charade is finally coming to an end.