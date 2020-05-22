Gavin Newsom to Californians: OK fine, you can go to the beach, but no sunbathing!

What does a governor do when he’s issuing orders left and right and people are ignoring them?

He could have them arrested, but there are limits to how far you can go at governing without the consent of the governed. When you start having people arrested for running their businesses and otherwise living their lives, you risk having the entire population tune you out to the point where it’s impossible to lead.

So you can do what Gavin Newsom has now decided to do in California: Rescind most of the restrictions and pretend that was the plan all along. With resistance (or just flat-out indifference) mounting to Newsom’s orders, he’s decided he can’t win by continuing to shout that everybody needs to get inside, only to see them carrying on like he’s completely irrelevant.

So fine, Newsom says, you can start opening your businesses and you can go to the beach. People were going to do these things anyway, so this was his best opportunity to appear still in charge.

But authoritarian impulses die hard, so Newsom just couldn’t let people go to the beach without throwing in a caveat that made absolutely no sense:

Moreover, all the public beaches are now open, just three weeks after the governor pulled back under pressure from closing them all. Surfers, swimmers and sunbathers had stormed the beaches on a beautiful weekend and threatened to keep doing it even if they weren’t legally allowed to.

Newsom wasn’t going to order them jailed or even fined. That would have been too ugly. He smartly retreated, permitting local governments to open all beaches under his guidelines.

One restriction, however, seems ridiculous: No sunbathing — only physical activity. Some people get tired and need to rest. Many of the people lying around together in the sun are family members. They live with each other 24/7. What’s a little sand time?

What indeed.

How exactly does Newsom expect people to behave when they’re on the beach? Constant running? Constant jumping? A never-ending beach volleyball game with no breaks? Maybe he thinks we’re all Karch Kiraly.

And why does sunbathing cause any more susceptibility to COVID-19 than the other things. If anything you’d think a person sitting or lying still is less of a threat to others – because all you have to do is avoid getting close to them. They’re not going to be approaching you when they’re lying down.

This is typical of the sort of random, arbitrary restriction we’ve been getting from governors throughout this entire fiasco – like those of us in Michigan being told we couldn’t buy seeds, or that we could use a rowboat but not a motorboat.

If you want to know why some of us don’t want the government making our decisions for us, here you go in a nutshell. We get completely nonsensical rules handed down with neither rhyme nor reason to them.

The good news for Californians is that, if they want to sunbathe, I don’t think Gavin Newsom is going to send the cops to arrest them for it. The bad news is that they elected a governor who thought to make such a rule in the first place.