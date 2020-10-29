Economy Surges 33.1 Percent in Third Quarter, Recovering Two-Thirds of COVID-Inflicted Losses

This is what a V-shaped recovery looks like. Way down one quarter, way up the next:

The economy grew at a record pace in the third quarter—increasing 7.4% over the prior quarter and at a 33.1% annual rate—recovering about two-thirds of the ground it lost earlier in the coronavirus pandemic.

Gross domestic product—the value of all goods and services produced across the economy—jumped following a record decline from earlier in the pandemic when the virus and related shutdowns disrupted business activity across the country. That puts the economy about 3.5% smaller than at the end of last year, adjusted for inflation and seasonal fluctuations.

The third-quarter increase followed a 9% quarter-to-quarter decline in the second quarter, or a 31.4% annualized drop.

Let’s explain the difference between the quarter-by-quarter measure and the annualized measure. The annualized measure views the quarter’s performance in terms of how it would look if that same pace of growth (or decline as the case may be) continued for an entire year. That’s usually a pretty good measure, but it’s a little misleading in this case because the ups and downs have been so extreme this year.

If you remove the annualized filter, the second quarter dropped 9.1 percent and the third quarter grew 7.4 percent.

The most important thing to understand, under the circumstances, is how much of what we lost because of the COVID lockdowns have we now recovered, and the answer is we’ve recovered about two-thirds. That’s a pretty solid recover over the course of three months, and there is hope that the fourth quarter will see recover of much – if not all – of the rest.

But the threat of further lockdowns could jeopardize that. We have governors like Gretchen Whitmer threatening that “we may have to go backwards” because COVID cases are spiking. Fortunately the Michigan Supreme Court has ruled she doesn’t have the power to do that. Unfortunately, she is looking for a way to do it anyway.

And that goes for lots of other Democrat governors. They loved being able to decide which kinds of businesses were “essential” and which had to fully or partially shut down.

Some think all the lockdown pressure will ease after the election, since the whole thing has been about depressing the economy to defeat Donald Trump. I don’t think that’s true. Democrats love exercising this kind of power and I think they’ll do it to the extent they can as long as COVID spikes give them an excuse.

The third quarter results are good, but we need to keep the momentum going, and more lockdowns would be the quickest way to kill it. Europe is moving in that regrettable direction right now. It’s essential that the United States not follow suit if we want to complete this recovery.