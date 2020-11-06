More Georgia Drama: Senate Control May Not Be Decided Until Two Peach State Runoffs in December

You think all the Georgia intrigue will be over once we know whether Trump or Biden won the state? As I write this Biden has a margin of 98 votes over the entire state. It doesn’t get more intriguing than that.

Or does it?

One of the right’s consolations about a possible Trump loss is that it appears the Senate will remain in Republican hands. That means it’s highly unlikely Biden will be able to implement the tax increases and many of the other insane policies being pushed on him by the likes of Bernie Sanders, AOC and others.

But the Republicans-keep-the-Senate scenario isn’t assured yet, largely because of the way Senate races work in Georgia.

Georgia Senate races are nominally nonpartisan, and a general-election winner has to total 50 percent to be elected. If no one wins 50 percent, then the top two finishes proceed to a runoff in December. This year both Georgia Senate seats are on the ballot. David Perdue’s seat is up because he’s at the end of his current six-year term. The other seat, currently held by Kelly Loeffler, is up because she was appointed to replace Johnny Isaakson, who resigned before the end of his term. After being appointed, Loeffler has to win an election the next time one is held to be able to fill out the rest of Isaakson’s term.

As it stands right now, 50 Senate seats appear solidly in Republican hands. But if Democrats can somehow get to 50, that would allow prospective Vice President Kamala Harris to break ties in favor of the Democrats on everything from legislation to committee control to who becomes Senate Majority Leader.

In other words, the nightmare of Chuck Schumer as Majority Leader is not over yet. Republicans need to win at least one of the Georgia Senate races to get to 51. Will they?

There will certainly be a runoff for Loeffler’s seat. She finished second with 26 percent in a crowded field that saw Democrat Raphael Warnock take first with 32 percent. The runoff will be between Loeffler and Warnock. If you add up all the votes for Republican candidates, and all the votes for Democrat candidates, both are tantalizingly close to 50 percent. This is going to be a tight race.

Perdue’s race is interesting different ways. The current count shows Perdue at 49.84 percent, with Democrat Jon Ossoff at 47.84 percent, and 98 percent reporting. There is no way Ossoff will get to 50 percent, but it’s not a sure thing that Perdue will do so either. Third-party candidate Shane Hazel has pulled 2.32 percent. If Perdue doesn’t make it to 50 percent, then there will be a runoff between Perdue and Ossoff, with Hazel not on the ballot. The question then becomes how the voters who opted for Hazel will split their votes between Perdue and Ossoff.

It’s not at all unprecedented that a candidate who finishes first in a general election, but doesn’t get to 50 percent, loses the runoff to the general-election runner up.

Personally I’m glad most states don’t do elections the way Georgia does, because there’d be a whole lot of races not decided until December. In this case, unless Perdue somehow gets above 50 percent in the final count, Georgia’s going to keep us in suspense for another month waiting to find out if Republicans really did hang on to control of the Senate.