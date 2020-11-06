Georgia Secretary of State: It's So Darn Close, We're Going To Recount the Whole State

As close as Georgia is – a mere 1,564-vote margin for Biden as I write this – I’ve never seen a recount change even that many votes.

And if Pennsylvania slips away, and/or Arizona or Nevada go blue, it won’t matter anyway. But for what it’s worth, Georgia is going to do a statewide recount to make sure it got it right:

“Out of approximately five million votes cast, we’ll have a margin of a few thousand,” Raffensperger, a Republican, told reporters at a Friday press conference. The secretary emphasized that his office would focus on making sure that “every legal vote is counted and recorded accurately…with a margin that small, there will be a recount.”

Georgia Voting Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling told reporters that he had not seen evidence of substantial voter fraud.

“We are not seeing any widespread irregularities,” Sterling said. “We are investigating any credible accusation [of fraud] with any real evidence behind it.” Sterling added that because of the narrow margins between votes for the two presidential candidates, elections officials would rigorously go over the final results for any sign of fraud.

If there’s no specific indication of fraud, then the entire impetus for the recount is the closeness of the margin. That’s a perfectly legitimate reason to do it, but it doesn’t offer a lot of reason to expect changes in the totals.

Of course, with a margin that small, one major faux pas could flip the outcome. We’ve had stories here in Michigan of initial numbers being wrong because a clerk forgot to hit ENTER when putting in the numbers. Would they find a mistake like that? You never know and it’s worth a look.

But understand the big picture here: Even if a recount somehow pulls out Georgia for Trump, he’s dead without Pennsylvania, and right now Biden’s margin in Pennsylvania is growing.

Honestly, the combination of things that would have to happen at this point to re-elect Trump are so implausible, only God could make it happen. So you might as well ask Him, because anyone else is just going to shrug their shoulders and tell you it can’t be done.