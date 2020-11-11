Georgia Secretary of State Orders Full Hand Recount of Entire State

Georgia is awfully close with an unofficial final margin of 14,111 votes. But is it close enough for a recount to change the result?

We’re about to find out:

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday his state will conduct a manual hand recount of all ballots cast in the presidential race in the state, as he faces growing pressure from fellow Georgia Republicans over unsubstantiated accusations of voting irregularities and mismanagement of the state’s elections.

“This will help build confidence. It will be an audit, a recount and a recanvas all at once,” Raffensperger said at a press conference. “It will be a heavy lift.”

He said the presidential contest will undergo a risk-limiting audit, which requires a full by-hand recount in each of Georgia’s 159 counties.

The media have been quick to label every claim of voter irregularities as “unsubstantiated.” We wonder where the use of that word was when they kept talking about Russia collusion, but never mind.

If votes have been counted wrongly, this will correct that. If illegal votes were counted that shouldn’t have been, this will eliminate them.

Will that be enough to change 14,111 votes from Biden to Trump? It’s not completely impossible, but it would require the recount to demonstrate miscounts or large-scale computer glitches on the order of what happened in Antrim County, Michigan, when an initial count gave 7,000 votes to Biden that had been cast for Trump because of a computer-related error.

Did anything like that happen in Georgia that skewed the results? If so, a hand recount should root it out. Understand: It’s a very long shot to see such discoveries change enough votes to give Trump the state. But if there’s any question about the veracity of the vote, it’s the right call to do this.

Big picture, keep in mind that in order to win the election, Trump would have to also turn Pennsylvania, plus at least one other state out of the following: Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin or Michigan. The odds against this seem incredibly long, not because of the media “calling” the election but because of the raw vote totals we’ve actually seen. To find this many irregularities, and prove them, and do so in a matter of a few weeks, would be absolutely astonishing.

If God wants to do this, He certainly can. I continue to believe that’s the only way this turns around. But at least we’ve got a first step happening in a state Trump would desperately need just to get the ball rolling.