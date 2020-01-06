Gervais torches Hollywood: 'Accept your little award and f**k off'; 'You know nothing, you're in no position to lecture'

The looks on their faces. That’s all I kept thinking. In particular, the look on the face of Tom Hanks, as Ricky Gervais took a blowtorch to Hollywood’s self-righteous hypocrisy.

They’ll all talk a good game about the Golden Globes host skewering Hollywood, they’ll yak about the importance of uncomfortable jokes, and free speech, but make no mistake. This assemblage of super-woke millionaires knows that Gervais is 100% right, and they hated it.

The open monologue was a blistering attack on a broken industry, along with the companies, CEOs and actors who’ve decided their political opinions should matter to the average person who pays their salary.

After informing the movie stars that their industry is dying, no one really cares about them, and the only thing that really matters is streaming, Gervais wrapped it up with this glorious moment:

“Apple roared into the TV game with “The Morning Show” – a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing, made by a company that runs sweatshops in China. You say you’re woke, but the companies you work for… unbelievable. Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS starting a streaming service, you’d call your agent, wouldn’t you? So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use your platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent, and your god, and f— off.”

As I said, the looks on the stars’ faces were a wonder to behold.

Here’s the clip: