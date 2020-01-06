Gervais trashes Hollywood as pedos, perverts and enablers - says Epstein didn't kill himself "...I know he’s your friend"

Earlier, I shared a clip of Ricky Gervais ripping into Hollywood’s shameless political arrogance. Because they’re famous, they think you’re supposed to treat their opinions like mana from heaven. Disagree with their edicts, and they’ll toss you into the basket of deplorables. There, you’ll mingle with the other red state morons whose money they crave, but whose tiny lives are utterly beneath them.

He warned Hollywood not to lecture the little people, because movie stars are a bunch of phony, know-nothing, millionaires who have no right to look down on anyone. For the record, Hollywood would ignore that warning later in the evening.

That may have been Gervais’ biggest takeaway moment, but it certainly wasn’t the extent of his brutality. The host also skewered Hollywood as a nest of pedophiles, perverts, and enablers. He began this line of biting comedy by suggesting they all have ‘one thing in common.’

“Tonight isn’t just about the people in front of the camera. In this room are some of the most important TV and film executives in the world – people from every background – but they all have one thing in common. They’re all terrified of Ronan Farrow. …He’s coming for you. He’s coming for you.” Look, speaking of all you perverts, it was a big year for pedophile movies. Surviving R. Kelly, Leaving Neverland, Two Popes…”

Gervais also blasted the tedious nature of the Golden Globes itself, using it as a way to make movie stars squirm about Jeffrey Epstein’s totally real suicide that wasn’t a murder:

TRENDING: To Democrats, whenever we fight back against killers it’s ‘escalation’

“No one cares about movies anymore. No one goes to the cinema, no one really watches network TV. Everyone’s watching Netflix. This show should just be me coming out going, ‘Well done Netflix, you win – everything. Good night.’ But no, no. We’ve got to drag it out for three hours. You could binge-watch the entire first season of “Afterlife” instead of watching this show. That’s a show about a man who wants to kill himself because his wife dies of cancer and it’s still more fun than this, OK? Spoiler alert: Season two is on the way so in the end he obviously didn’t kill himself… Just like Jeffrey Epstein.”

The audience moaned, so he added:

“Shut up. I know he’s your friend but I don’t care. You had to make your own way here in your own plane, didn’t you?”

Gervais then discussed how the Irishman, Martin Scorsese’s new Netflix film was excellent, but long. He used that as a setup to mention Leonard DiCaprio’s well-known affinity for young supermodels …and Prince Andrew came up.

“All the best actors have jumped to Netflix and HBO, and the actors who just do Hollywood movies do fantasy adventure nonsense. They wear masks and capes and really tight costumes. Their job isn’t acting anymore, it’s going to gym twice a day and taking steroids. Have we got an award for most ripped junkie? …The Irishman was amazing. It was. It was great. Long, but amazing. It wasn’t the only epic movie. ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ – nearly three hours long – Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end, his date was too old for him. Even Prince Andrew’s like, ‘Come on, Leo, mate, you’re nearly 50, son.”

Later, while introducing an award presenter, Gervais hit on Hollywood’s Harvey Weinstein hypocrisy:

“Our next presenter starred in Netflix’s Bird Box, a movie where people survive by acting like they don’t see a thing… sort of like working for Harvey Weinstein.”

The stars audibly gasped, and Gervais shot back:

“You did it! I didn’t! You did it!”

RELATED: Gervais torches Hollywood: 'Accept your little award and f**k off'; 'You know nothing, you're in no position to lecture'

Comedy works when it’s built on a foundation of truth. We all know what Hollywood is. On some level, we’ve always known. That’s why the world is talking about Gervais’ performance this morning.

You can watch most of it below.