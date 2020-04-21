Get a grip: The actual price of oil is not $1 (or below)

You’ve probably heard that the price of oil has incredibly dropped to below $1 a barrel. The news is all over the place today.

There’s one problem. The price of oil has not dropped to below $1 a barrel. Most of the headlines that are getting people’s attentions don’t explain the nuances of what actually is happening, which is a phenomenon within the oil futures market.

However, the price of oil has definitely cratered, and that’s a big problem. Demand is historically low for obvious reasons, and the deal President Trump brokered involving Saudi Arabia, Russia, Canada and Mexico to cut production and stabilize prices doesn’t take effect until May 1. With actual prices per barrel tending to hover in the $20 range, it’s not possible for U.S. shale producers to extract oil from shale rock profitably. It’s also not possible for the Russians to balance their budget, because they depend on oil revenues and they need the price at $40 a barrel or more in order for the math to work.

So I am not here to tell you that everything is fine in the oil market. It isn’t.

But that doesn’t mean the headlines you’ve been seeing since yesterday are accurate.

All this arose from the disposition of West Texas Intermediate crude oil on the futures market. In futures markets, you make an agreement with another party to purchase a commodity at a future date for a set price. Futures deals are notoriously unstable, with parties often walking away from the deals if the market price starts moving against them before the fulfillment of the contract.

When the commodity sold on the futures market is oil, there needs to be capacity to store the oil until the fulfillment of the contract. Right now, because of you-know-what, the world’s typically robust oil storage capacity is almost completely used up. That’s cause a crisis for anyone who has a futures contract to be fulfilled in May, and as a result, anyone who’s willing to store oil can literally can get it for nothing.

Or less than nothing:

So goes the continuing turmoil in oil markets from the collapse in demand amid the coronavirus pandemic and global recession. The real price of oil isn’t less than $0. The bizarre behavior in futures markets is a combination of crashing oil demand today and expectations for higher oil prices later in the year when the economy is beginning to recover.

Oil traders are storing crude in the expectation that they can get a higher price later, but storage capacity is running out. Traders who are long in the market are having trouble finding storage for delivery, so they have to sell at a firesale price. Meanwhile, the oil price for contracts due in June was $21.40 on Monday, and for August it was $29.15.

Few traders actually take delivery on these contracts, so the tangible damage will be losses for those on the bad end of the trades.

By the way, guess which country is doubling its price for storing oil. Yep, China.

The OPEC basket price for a barrel of oil this morning is $18.16. That’s ridiculously low by historical standards, but it’s not the situation with West Texas Intermediate crude, where they’re actually paying you as much as $37 a barrel to store it. The WTI crude situation is a classic case of inventory needing to be moved, and people who are willing to take the loss because it’s not as bad as being stuck with a commodity they can’t do anything with.

I’m sure if you go to the gas station to fill up your tank this morning, you will find very low pump prices. I’m sure you’ll like that, although you might consider that the overall economic impact of prices that low is really not so good. The U.S. economy has come roaring back in recent years, largely on the strength of a burgeoning domestic energy market that’s seen lots of jobs created in oil and oil-related industries. All those jobs are in jeopardy when we see oil prices drop this low.

So it may be great for you at the pump in the moment, but we’re all paying a price for it both now and down the road.

Even having said all that, the actual price of oil is not $1, nor is it -$37. That’s a bizarre product of the futures market, which most people never have anything to do with.

This may not be the most urgent issue to address this morning, but in a crisis scenario like the present, the media provoke a lot of unnecessary panic with reports like this about things they really don’t understand, and of which they don’t tell the whole story.

Understand we’re living in a complete dumpster fire of a time, but don’t believe every panicky, apocalyptic headline you see. We will get past this.