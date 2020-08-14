Let's get a few things straight about how it works around here

Transitions are always difficult, especially the one we’ve been through here at Cain HQ. We understand that not everyone is going to know all we know about how our organization operates, and we really don’t expect you to.

But given some of the heat (quite absent of light) that’s been present in the past day or two, it seems like a good time to clarify a few things.

On Wednesday, Melanie Cain Gallo introduced herself as the new chief operating officer of the organization, and she talked about how we would keep this web site going under the new name The Cain Gang, with the same writers we’ve had for eight years – namely Rob Laurie and me, with Michelle Cohl as our managing editor.

For some reason, a few media and a bunch of Twitter trolls have gotten the impression (or are pretending to have the impression) that Melanie is personally writing all the columns on our site.

Please.

Melanie is leading a very impressive revisioning of our organization in the aftermath of Herman’s passing. Her marching orders to Rob and me were to keep doing what we’ve done for her father so we can keep the site viable and carry on Herman’s work.

That’s what we’ve done. I am the site’s editor in chief, just as I’ve been since 2012. Rob writes the columns I don’t write. Michelle fixes our grammatical blunders and otherwise makes it appear as though we actually know how to write.

Melanie will contribute on a semi-regular basis, usually dealing with issues of business psychology and other things that relate to her very impressive degree. She’s not the one commenting on the stylings of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Melanie has much better things to do than that.

To make things clearer, Rob and I will start identifying ourselves in our social media teasers so you know who the writer is before you click the piece.

If you don’t like something on the site, feel free to scream at me. I’m responsible for its day-to-day content, and I answer to the new boss just as I answered to the old boss.

One other thing: If we didn’t all believe 100 percent that Herman would have wanted us to continue, we would all have gone our separate ways, grateful for the experience and happy for the memories. But we know he wouldn’t have wanted this effort to stop with his passing. So anyone who claims we’re “exploiting” him or whatever is merely proving they didn’t know our boss.

Thanks to everyone who is still reading. It’s not the same without Herman – for you or for us – but we’re still the same voices you’ve known for eight years.

Finally – and I say this to the media, the Twitter trolls and anyone else who cares to listen – don’t be jerks toward Herman’s family, especially now. They don’t deserve that, and you should be better than that.