Ghislaine Maxwell has rich friends hiding her in a series of safe houses all around the world

Maybe you believe that Jeffrey Epstein was arrested, incarcerated, placed on suicide watch, then was removed from suicide watch, his guards fell asleep, falsified some records, the cameras failed, and the planet’s most notorious inmate hung himself in his cell. Maybe you think he was murdered. Perhaps you even believe he’s still alive, hiding in a witness protection program until the time is right to unleash a torrent of ‘Caribbean kompromat’ on the world’s most powerful people.

At this point, the only thing that would truly surprise people is if proof of suicide emerged. Everything else would probably be met a shrug and something along the lines of “yeah, that makes sense.”

What doesn’t make sense is the strange case of Ghislaine Maxwell. If Epstein is Blofeld, Maxwell is his Rosa Klebb. She flies helicopters, drives yachts, may have a had a submarine pilots license, procured and groomed his underage concubines, and basically helped run his empire. She is also, for reasons that completely baffle just about everyone, still free.

Her whereabouts are generally unknown, but she pops up from time to time. Her most famous appearance came when she was allegedly photographed eating a burger at an “In-N-Out” in California, while reading a copy of “The Book of Honor: The Secret Lives and Deaths of CIA Operatives.” If you think that seems sketchy, you’re not alone.

Virtually everyone wonders why this woman hasn’t been arrested. Now, a new report tells us that she’s been traveling around the globe with the help of some very powerful pals...

TRENDING: Astonishing: Sharyl Attkisson chronicles 109 negative media Trump stories that turned out to be false

Ghislaine Maxwell — the British socialite who’s long been accused of serving as Jeffrey Epstein’s madam — is hiding in a series of safe houses and is being “protected because of the information she has on the world’s most powerful people.”

In other words, she knows where all the bodies are buried, and she doesn’t want to get ‘suicided.’

On the heels of a Reuters report that Maxwell was the main focus of an investigation by the FBI into several “people who facilitated” the dead pedophile’s alleged sexual abuse, a source tells Page Six: “Ghislaine is protected. She and Jeffrey were assets of sorts for multiple foreign governments. They would trade information about the powerful people caught in his net — caught at Epstein’s house.” The source added of Ghislaine, who has homes in Manhattan and London, “She is not in the US, she moves around. She is sometimes in the UK, but most often in other countries, such as Israel, where her powerful contacts have provided her with safe houses and protection.” The source added that Britain’s disgraced Prince Andrew had begged Maxwell to come forward and give an interview to protect him after he was accused of having sex with one of Epstein’s most vocal accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, which he strongly denies. But Maxwell refused, forcing the prince to conduct his own disastrous interview. The source said: “Andrew pleaded with Ghislaine to publicly defend him. She carefully considered it, but decided no good would come of it (if she came forward). It isn’t in her best interests.” Lawyers for Maxwell didn’t get back to us.

Here’s the thing: Ghislaine Maxwell – like her billionaire cohorts – is just too high-profile to vanish. There’s simply no way that the intel community has lost track of her location. If they wanted her locked up, she would be.

The question is, why hasn’t anyone brought her in? Is it because she’s cooperating with some broader investigation, or are the ‘powers that be’ afraid that her day in court will bring down a swath of protected power players?