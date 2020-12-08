Giuliani: Arizona, Michigan and Georgia Legislatures Are All Considering Awarding Their Electors to Trump

Prediction: No they’re not.

Another prediction: If they did, the Supreme Court would intervene and say they can’t do that.

Final prediction: If Trump had won and Team Biden was trying this sort of thing (and I’m not 100 percent sure they wouldn’t), Republicans would be united in the belief that it amounts to a flat-out coup.

But Giuliani says a lot of things are going on that turn out not to be . . . well, going on – and I doubt this is any different:

President Trump’s legal team’s efforts to urge state lawmakers to override the results of the election and appoint their own electors is “furthest along” in Georgia, attorney Rudy Giuliani told “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Other efforts are ongoing in Michigan and Arizona, Giuliani said. The former New York City mayor pointed to video from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, which he said gives a “pretty good idea” of how cheating took place. State officials have said that nothing irregular happened when poll watchers departed and election workers continued counting ballots into the early morning hours of Nov. 4.

All three states in question have already certified Biden as the winner of their respective electoral votes. Legislatures can’t just step in at that point and say, “Sorry, we get to pick the winner,” unless existing state law assigns the legislature that authority. And it doesn’t.

It’s true that the Constitution says each state’s legislature can decide how electors are allocated, and the legislatures did that when they chose the manner of electing and apportioning them. These are the rules that were in place when people voted on and before November 3.

What Giuliani is asking these three state legislatures to do amounts to an ex post facto law, which goes back and changes the force of law and then applies the change retroactively. If the law didn’t say on November 3 that the presidential winner is whoever the legislature chooses, then you can’t pass a law now that makes that happen. The Constitution expressly forbids the passage of ex post facto laws because it would become a way to jail people for things that weren’t illegal when they did them. And that same constitutional principle applies here.

At any rate, none of these legislatures are seriously considering doing this, no matter how much Giuliani and Jenna Ellis bluster about it. The Arizona Legislature just adjourned for at least a week – specifically because Giuliani showed up there and later turned out to have COVID. Now Ellis is upset with them because, damn it, they’re supposed to be working on a bill to give the state’s electors to Trump!

The Republican leaders of Michigan’s legislature told President Trump personally and directly that they’re not about to mess with the state’s results.

And in Georgia, whose two January 5 runoff elections will determine control of the U.S. Senate, the Republican legislature is surely not going to engage in a partisan coup and give independents reasons to send Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to Washington.

In a little over a week the electors are going to meet and vote, then Congress will certify that Joe Biden is the president-elect. No one wanted this outcome less than I did, but here we are. If Donald Trump is serious about running again in 2024, it might help to stop the crazy-uncle-with-a-gun routine and focus his final six weeks in office on getting that vaccine rolled out.

That has a real chance of success. All this election nonsense has become the theater of the absurd.