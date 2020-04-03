Global poll of doctors shows hydroxchloroquine rated most effective drug treating COVID-19

I can’t wait to hear why this isn’t trustworthy data. The health care data company Sermo has done a global survey of doctors concerning their use of various drugs to treat COVID-19, and if you get your information from the mainstream media and certain governors, you’d never imagine which drug was rated as most effective:

The three most commonly prescribed treatments amongst COVID-19 treaters are 56% analgesics, 41% Azithromycin, and 33% Hydroxychloroquine. Hydroxychloroquine usage amongst COVID-19 treaters is 72% in Spain, 49% in Italy, 41% in Brazil, 39% in Mexico, 28% in France, 23% in the U.S., 17% in Germany, 16% in Canada, 13% in the UK and 7% in Japan

Hydroxychloroquine was overall chosen as the most effective therapy amongst COVID-19 treaters from a list of 15 options (37% of COVID-19 treaters) 75% in Spain, 53% Italy, 44% in China, 43% in Brazil, 29% in France, 23% in the U.S. and 13% in the U.K. The two most common treatment regimens for Hydroxychloroquine were:(38%) 400mg twice daily on day one; 400 mg daily for five days (26%) 400mg twice daily on day one; 200mg twice daily for four days

To be clear, hydroxychloroquine received a plurality, not a majority, of doctors saying it’s most effective. Then again, it got clear majorities in Spain and Italy where the outbreaks are worst.

Overall, hydroxychloroquine got 37 percent of physicians globally saying it’s the most effective drug treating COVID-19.

Also interesting: The use of hydroxychloroquine for different levels of severity is more common outside the U.S., where it’s mainly being used to treat patients with the most severe cases. That might be because we have more alternatives available here, and it might be because there’s more concern about preserving its availability for patients who depend on it to manage other conditions.

I’d like to think doctors aren’t refusing to prescribe it because it’s associated with President Trump. So I will think that they’re not doing that. It would make me feel better about the medical profession.

But we’re already seeing rising anecdotal evidence within the U.S. that hydroxychloroquine is helping, including here and here. And even Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who last week was threatening doctors who prescribed it for COVID-19, is now asking the federal government to send more supplies of it.

This is all very promising. When this pandemic started we had literally no drugs that were known to be effective against COVID-19. And as I’ve repeated many times, no one is claiming hydroxychloroquine is a “miracle cure” or anything of the sort, and I don’t know why scoffers feel the need to belittle it by putting it in those terms. What it is, clearly, is a drug that’s proving more effective than anticipated treating COVID-19’s symptoms.

By the way, my interest here is not to validate Donald Trump for talking about it. The president’s political fortunes are far down my list of priorities at a time like this. Rather, it’s to restore the hope that hydroxychloroquine offers to people, which was compromised when people felt the need to attack it because Trump talked about in positive terms.

If a drug will help people, then people need to know about that. Making them think it can’t help people when it can, just because President Trump talked it up, is arguably tantamount to attempted murder.

As always, don’t go acquiring it on your own and don’t drink from your fish tank because you think there’s some in the water. Work with your doctor on which treatment is best for you if, God forbid, you get the virus. And if your doctor thinks hydroxychloroquine can help you, rest assured that other doctors throughout the world have concluded the same thing.