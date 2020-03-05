Gloves off: McConnell hammers Schumer over SCOTUS threats

I have nothing to add to Mitch McConnell’s comments, except to say that he’s absolutely right. Schumer was issuing a threat, he obviously directed it at two Supreme Court Justices, and he knew precisely what he was doing when he said it. He thought it would be a massive applause line, he didn’t think it would generate the outrage it has, and he didn’t care if he was crossing the line.

It was cheap, sleazy, and calculated. This is, not coincidentally, an apt description of Schumer himself.

Here are Mitch McConnell’s scathing comments, straight from the Senate floor:

“I’m not sure where to start. There is nothing to call this except a threat, and there is absolutely no question to whom, to whom it was directed. …The minority leader of the United States threatened two associate justices of the U.S. Supreme Court by name, period. There’s no other way to interpret that… His comments were astonishingly, astonishingly reckless and completely irresponsible. And clearly, as the Chief Justice stated in a rare and extraordinary rebuke, they were quote ‘dangerous’ end quote. Because, no matter the intention, words carrying the apparent threat of violence can have horrific unintended consequences. In the most recent year on record.. The United States Marshall service tracked thousands of threats against the judiciary… thousands of threats against the judiciary. Less that three years ago, an unhinged and unstable left-wing activist attempted the mass murder of congressional Republicans at a baseball field right across the river. A Senate leader appearing to threaten or incite violence on the steps of the Supreme Court could literally be a matter of deadly seriousness. So I fully anticipate our colleague would quickly withdraw his comments and apologize. …Instead, our colleague doubled down. Doubled down. He tried to gaslight the entire country, and stated that he was actually threatening fellow senators. As though that would be much better.”

And here’s the complete video. It’s well worth your time.

My only problem is that McConnell doesn’t go far enough. If a Republican said what Schumer said, Dems would be demanding his removal from office.

Play by their rules.