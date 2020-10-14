Here We Go: Facebook 'Reduces Distribution' of New York Post Bombshell on Hunter Biden

We suppose the ‘Book might “reduce distribution” of this piece too. Our benevolent technology overlords are always full of non-surprises.

Funny thing: We had to go to Twitter (and we hate Twitter) to find out what Facebook is up to here:

While I will intentionally not link to the New York Post, I want be clear that this story is eligible to be fact checked by Facebook’s third-party fact checking partners. In the meantime, we are reducing its distribution on our platform. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) October 14, 2020

In case you missed our piece on this earlier today, feel free to get up to speed. The gist of it is that, if what the Post has is legitimate, both Joe and Hunter Biden have been lying for two years about Hunter selling his access to Joe for the benefit of a Ukranian corporation. And the entire basis for the Democrats’ impeachment of Donald Trump is shot to hell.

TRENDING: New York Post Bombshell: The Bidens Have Been Lying About Ukraine and We've Got Proof

So Facebook is “reducing distribution” of the Post’s story, which is linked from our original story. We’re not going to link it directly here because we’d like to reduce the chances of our own piece getting spiked.

By the way, in case you’re wondering who Andy Stone is: He’s Facebook’s policy communications manager. His previous jobs include serving as press secretary for Democrat Senator Barbara Boxer (who was succeeded by Kamala Harris, just so you know). He has also worked for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

So that’s who’s making these decisions, and making a point of letting you know he will not link to the New York Post story.

Riddle me this: When the New York Times published stories on what they said were Donald Trump’s tax returns, did Facebook “reduce distribution” of the piece until it was proven that the tax returns were real, and that the information the Times reported was accurate (which Trump argues pretty persuasively it was not)?

Is Facebook tipping the scales to favor Democrats? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

I don’t think it did. Yet the issues of information reliability were exactly the same. The Times said it had Trump’s tax returns, but no one could prove they were authentic. The Post says it has Hunter Biden’s e-mails, but no one can prove they are authentic.

Yet one story is splashed everywhere, while the other is spiked because it’s unhelpful to the media’s agenda of getting Joe Biden elected president.

I suppose this column is equally unhelpful. We eagerly await Andy Stone’s judgment against us too.