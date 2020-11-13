You Go Girl: Miami Marlins Name Kim Ng Baseball's First Female General Manager

I don’t know anything about her philosophy on trades, player development or free agent signings. But she’s been Major League Baseball’s senior vice president of baseball operations for the past nine years. She is certainly as well-credentialed as any other first-time general manager in baseball.

And if you don’t think a woman knows anything about baseball roster moves, spend a little time listening to my wife.

I find this hire remarkable only in the sense that it’s really not remarkable at all. A baseball general manager needs a good head, a business sense and knowledge of the game. There is nothing that should give men an inherent advantage on any of these. And the men who’ve been running the Marlins for the past 17 years haven’t accomplished much winning, so why shouldn’t Kim Ng get a shot?

Ng has been a baseball executive for 30 years, starting with the White Sox in 1990 and also working in the front offices of the Yankees and the Dodgers before going to work for Major League Baseball in 2011.

Here is her own recounting of her story:

We wish her tremendous success and we congratulate her on rising to this position. Ng’s achievement reminds us a little of Herman’s journey through the ranks of corporate America. He told us many times that he absolutely faced obstacles – including racism – but he refused to allow that to hold him back. He simply resolved to perform so well that no one could deny him, no matter what their personal attitudes might be.

Ng joins the Marlins at an interesting time. In recent years they’ve sold off top talent such as Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich in an attempt to lower payroll and stock the organization with more young talent. Not much was expected of the Marlins this year, but they managed to work their way into the expanded playoff field and earn Don Mattingly National League Manager of the Year honors.

I think the Marlins are still short of the young talent they need to be a World Series contender, but Ng will have some payroll flexibility and at least some foundational talent to start with. She’ll also have Derek Jeter as her boss, and you can decide for yourself if that’s a good thing or not.

The Atlanta Braves appear to be the class of the National League Eastern Division at the moment, but the Marlins certainly have an opportunity to rise above the Phillies, Nationals and Mets as the Braves’ primary challengers.

Ng has earned the shot, and she should put a good product on the field.

Now we want to see some female players. Hey, why not? Have you seen some of the dudes out there? The girls can’t be any worse.