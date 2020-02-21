Here we go again: Intelligence community, media insist Russia 'interfering' to re-elect Trump

You seriously mean to tell me the Russians would rather have Trump in the White House than Bernie Sanders?

The same Donald Trump who took away Russia’s dominance on the global energy markets? The same Donald Trump who armed Ukraine? The same Donald Trump that’s beating up Germany over its pipeline deal with the Russkies? The same Donald Trump who’s sanctioning Venezuela and forcing the Russians to prop up their little buddy in Caracas?

They would rather have that guy than an actual communist who will decimate the U.S. military? Really?

No.

But when you’re from the “intelligence community,” you can say anything you want, especially when you’ve got a willing audience that includes Adam Schiff, ready to believe you:

President Trump lashed out at his acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, earlier this month after learning that one of his subordinates had briefed the House Intelligence Committee about Russia’s apparent preference for Mr. Trump in the 2020 presidential contest, people familiar with the matter said.

The Oval Office confrontation occurred after Mr. Trump learned that Shelby Pierson, the top election-security official in Mr. Maguire’s office, delivered information on election interference in a classified hearing before bipartisan members of the House panel, alongside national security officials from other federal agencies, three of the people said. During that hearing, Ms. Pierson said Russia appeared to favor Mr. Trump over Democratic challengers and might seek to act on that preference, two of the people said, in a move that would reprise Moscow’s efforts during the 2016 election to boost his candidacy.

Despite the Mueller report saying no such thing ever happened, the American left is invested in the narrative that Trump colluded with the Russians to win the 2016 election because he is Vladimir Putin’s patsy. If anyone can show me a single Trump policy that’s been favorable toward the Russians, by all means, go ahead. If Putin was trying to help Trump get elected, I’m thinking he’s very disappointed in the return on his investment.

But I guess we’re back to this because the economy is strong, and impeachment failed, and the Roger Stone thing isn’t getting any traction, and the Democrat debates have been dumpster fires, and Trump’s approval rating is now in positive territory for the first time in his presidency.

We’re back to: “Oh yeah? Well . . . Russia!”

None of the media’s coverage of this explains exactly what the Russians are doing to “interfere” in the election. It focuses instead on Trump being upset with Maguire for offering the briefing in the first place, especially with Adam Schiff in the room since it’s highly predictable that Schiff would leak it to the media.

By the way, the media sure did report the story, didn’t they? Who do you supposed told them about it? Couldn’t have been Adam Schiff, could it?

I highly doubt the Russians are going to put much effort into influencing the outcome of our election. And as far as I know, the only American politician who ever asked them to do so was Teddy Kennedy, since he was more aligned with Leonid Brezhnev than he was with Ronald Reagan.

The fact that this story is back suggests to me that the media have run out of ideas. It’s like TV networks bringing back shows from the ’80s and ’90s because no one’s making new stuff that’s any good. Everything failed so the Beltway is reviving the Russia narrative for a new season, with all the original cast returning.

RELATED: People claiming Trump is Putin's stooge work overtime to defend Bernie's pro-Soviet comments

Except James Comey. And Andrew McCabe. And Peter Strzok. And Robert Mueller. And Lisa Page. And Barack Obama.

Come to think of it, the whole cast is gone! This show is going to be cancelled quickly, and the cancellation will be richly deserved.