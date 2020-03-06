Here we go again... Pelosi says we won't elect a woman President in 2020 because of 'misogynist' voters

Yesterday, while writing about Elizabeth Warren’s campaign implosion, I mentioned that the left was already lining up to blame her failure on sexism. Their field has winnowed away all but one of its female candidates, and it’s upsetting the party of rampant identity politics. Lefties are having a hard time coming to grips with the fact that, unless there’s a brokered convention, they’re going to be voting for an old white man in November.

However, as I argued yesterday:

Warren was still female when she was considered a top-tier candidate. We’re sure she’ll try to blame sexism, but it’s going to be hard to claim that her gender suddenly became a problem in late December. No, the fact that she was a woman didn’t derail her chances. Her terrible personality and agenda did.

Warren did, eventually, allude to sexism as a reason for her loss:

“Gender in this race, you know, that is the trap question for every woman. If you say, ‘yeah, there was sexism in this race,’ everyone says ‘whiner.’ And if you say, ‘no, there was no sexism,’ about a bazillion women think, ‘what planet do you live on?””

Fauxcahontas isn’t the only one taking a stab at this argument. During a press conference, Nancy Pelosi was asked about Elizabeth Warren’s exit from the race. Guess what she blamed?

“I so wish – every time I get introduced as the most powerful woman, I almost cry because I think ‘I wish that were not true.’ I so wish that we had a woman President of the United States and we came so close to doing that a woman who was better qualified than so many people who have sought that office and even won it. I think the American people are ready. It’s a competition. You run and make your pitch, and people respond to it.”

I’m not sure why Nancy thinks they’re ‘ready for it,’ since she also seems to think they’re a bunch of dimwit misogynists. In fact, she claims that many of them aren’t even bright enough to be aware of their anti-woman bias.

“…I do think there is a certain element of misogyny that is there. Some of it isn’t really mean-spirited. It just isn’t their experience. Many of them will tell you they had a strong mom, they have strong sisters, they have strong daughters, but they have their own insecurities, I guess you would say.”

Remember, Democratic primary voters have rejected Warren, Klobuchar, and Harris – while the party itself has seemingly rejected Tulsi Gabbard. So, if Pelosi believes their inability to win is due to misogyny, she’s really calling out the misogyny of her own left-wing constituents.

The truth is that the Dems’ 2020 field is uniformly awful. Male or female is irrelevant. The women who left the race did so because they were bad candidates who failed to gain any traction. It’s understandable that Pelosi would want blame misogyny – because it deflects attention away from the sad state of her party – but it’s just not accurate.

After rambling for a few minutes, Pelosi managed to get around to the idea that we should be selecting the best person for the job, regardless of gender. That’s great, but you could tell it was an afterthought. Her first instinct, as always, was to go to pull out her blame game playbook and throw down the victim card.

You can watch Pelosi’s remarks, during which she confuses Tulsi Gabbard with her personal assistant, below.

