God Needs to Hear from America for President and Mrs. Trump's Recovery from COVID-19

There’s not a great deal of profound wisdom anyone needs to hear about this. And any analysis of the politics can wait if you don’t mind.

Donald Trump is not a king. We don’t have those in America. And no one is under any obligation to love our president. Clearly, many do not.

But he is the leader of our nation at the present time, and it doesn’t require you to like his policies, or like him personally, or even want him to be the leader, to understand that as a citizen of our nation it behooves us to wish him well right now. And clearly the same goes for Mrs. Trump, as well as Hope Hicks and anyone else who has contracted the coronavirus.

We are not the kind of nation that wishes our leaders ill because they are not of our party. I am concerned we are turning into that kind of nation – or that some people want us to – but this is a good opportunity to put the brakes on such evil and remember that America is a nation based on goodwill toward others.

It was only two months ago that we lost Herman. We never thought such a thing could happen, and we prayed fervently for his recovery, but for reasons that are His own, God decided it was time to take him. We’re still reeling from this loss, and we don’t wish that on anyone else. Ever.

I don’t care if you like or dislike President Trump or the First Lady. Please pray for their recovery. Do it out of basic human decency. Do it because you recognize that a nation suffers when its leaders fall – good leaders or bad if you insist on making the distinction. Do it because God is pleased when Americans lift their voices to him out of compassion for others.

Just do it. Today is a troubling day for our nation, but maybe we can get good out of it by rejecting hatred and becoming – at least for the moment – a nation of love, compassion and prayer.

It’s as much about the kind of nation we want to be as it is about our president, although I’m sure he will appreciate all the prayers he can get.