A godly word from the 'angry black man,' and why we need to hear it

The man you’re about to hear from was my pastor for four years, and would still be my pastor if I hadn’t moved. We keep in touch. I still love him.

Jathan K. Austin is not the sort of pastor who uses his position to promote himself or an agenda, apart from the Word of God. But if you search his heart on the matter of race relations, he will tell you a ton. He will tell you about what it’s like to have to warn your sons about exactly how to behave if they encounter a police officer – in order to come out of the encounter alive. He will tell you about the psychology of being black in America and finding it hard not to dislike yourself or some of your traits, because get the sense that so much of American culture dislikes those things about you.

You know me. I am generally the first to defend police officers and cast doubt on the idea that they’re out to get anyone. (Although I could not defend Derek Chauvin or his accomplices in the death of George Floyd because the clear evidence shows their actions are indefensible.) But what I’ve seen and heard over the past several days is that many black Americans – intelligent people of good will, some of whom I know well – feel disregarded and cast aside. They don’t feel as if they’re seen as completely human. They don’t feel as if they’re given the benefit of the doubt by American society in general.

I am not here to debate whether they are or aren’t, and I’m not inviting you to that debate. (I can’t stop you from making whatever comment you want, but I’m not writing this to get you going in that direction.) I am here today to listen. Some of the worst of the weekend’s riots occurred on Saturday night in Pastor Jathan’s own city. I wanted to attend my former church on Sunday and hear him preach in person, but Michigan is still under lockdown so I had to settle for watching online. The virtue of that, though, is that it’s easy to share with you.

I think you’ll enjoy the worship experience, but if you want to skip to the sermon, it starts around the 14-minute mark.

Knowing the readership of this site, I want to tell you a few things. This is not a left-wing political activist. He is not a race-baiter. He is generally the furthest thing from an angry man. Indeed, he is one of the gentlest, kindest souls I’ve ever known. So when you hear his voice rise and his passion elevate, understand it comes from a deep concern for his people and what will happen to them.

If people are hurting and have been made to feel disregarded and abandoned, what is your duty as a human being in God’s sight? Is it to argue with them? Is it to defend yourself? Or is it to love?

The bottom line is this: Racism is a sin issue, and its solution is the embrace of the Word of God. I understand how you may feel about the way the term racism is tossed around irresponsibly by some politicians and many in the media. But today, don’t listen to them. Listen to him, and see if your heart is convicted in any way: