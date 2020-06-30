It's going to get worse for New York as de Blasio announces a $1 billion NYPD budget cut

Congratulations, New York City. Thanks to your terrible mayor, things are about to go from really, really bad to even worse.

“How is that possible,” you ask?

Well, Bill de Blasio has decided to cave to the “defund the police” movement in a big way. In fact, he plans to slash the NYPD budget by a massive $1 billion. So, a force that is already overextended, under-equipped and under-supported is about to be severely cash-strapped as well.

Given that the city is already facing major budget shortfalls thanks to the coronavirus lockdown, you might assume they’re cutting their outlay to reduce their impending debt. You’d be wrong. These are liberals. They don’t do that.

The money is going to be redirected to social programs.

Via the Wall Street Journal:

Under the proposal, the NYPD’s annual funding would drop to about $5 billion from $6 billion. At a press conference Monday, Mr. de Blasio also said that he had also proposed to shift $500 million out of the NYPD’s capital budget. The money instead would go toward the improvement of youth centers and public-housing, he said. The mayor and city council must pass a budget for the coming fiscal year by Tuesday night. The city faces a deficit of around $9 billion over the next two years because of a decline in revenue after the new coronavirus devastated the economy.

Smart move! Not only will the city be just as heavily taxed and just as deep in debt, it will also be less safe. That has all the makings of a Detroit/Chicago style death spiral, and it’s left-wing thinking at its finest.

As Patrick Lynch, head of the Police Benevolent Association union put it:

…proposed cuts will lead to fewer cops on the streets amid a spike in shootings that has lasted several weeks. “We will say it again: the Mayor and the City Council have surrendered the city to lawlessness. Things won’t improve until New Yorkers hold them responsible,” Lynch said in written statement.

De Blasio doesn’t care. He has a plan and, as he said during a presser, he understands the real problems that plague our society can’t be handled by police.

“My office presented to City Council a plan that would achieve the billion in savings for the NYPD and shift resources to young people, to communities in a way that would help address a lot of the underlying issues that we know are the cause of so many problems in our society. The details will be worked out in the budget process in the weeks ahead, but I want people to understand that we are committed to shifting resources to ensure that the focus is on our young people.”

If you’re in NYC, and have the opportunity to leave, now would be a good time.